The White Lotus won big at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, held early Tuesday. The Mike White-helmed comedy-drama anthology netted five awards in HBO's favour, out of the 20 nominations it earned for the main event. The series bagged trophies for best anthology series, best supporting actor (Murray Bartlett), best supporting actress (Jennifer Coolidge), and individual honours for best directing and best writing in a limited series (Mike White). The upbeat series got renewed for season 2 back in August, and so it does not qualify for the latter two prizes in the next awards season.
Following in close second is the Jason Sudeikis-led sports comedy, Ted Lasso, which tied for 20 nominations with the aforementioned The White Lotus. The AppleTV+ show scored four awards, including a second straight Outstanding Comedy Series, alongside acting awards for Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein. The series also bagged an award for best directing in a comedy series. On the other hand, Succession, a clear Emmy favourite with 25 nominations, claimed trophies in three categories: best drama series (second time), best supporting actor (Matthew Macfayden), and best writing (Jesse Armstrong).
If you consider the Creative Arts Emmys — held last week — The White Lotus has managed to win 10 awards, helping HBO/ HBO Max pick up 38 awards from the entire show. The studio took home 19 trophies last year, marking double the achievement this year. Other notable moments include Zendaya winning best actress for Euphoria, making her the youngest actress to ever win two Emmys in the category — first award in 2020. On the other end, Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to win lead actor in a drama series, for Netflix. The studio came second with 26 total Emmys — far down from the 46 they picked up last year, thanks to The Crown and the Anya Taylor-Joy-led chess miniseries, The Queen's Gambit.
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession — WINNER
Yellowjackets
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria — WINNER
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game — WINNER
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark — WINNER
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup , The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession — WINNER
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-soo, Squid Game
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso — WINNER
What We Do in the Shadows
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso — WINNER
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary — WINNER
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso — WINNER
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus — WINNER
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout — WINNER
###Best Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick — WINNER
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus — WINNER
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus — WINNER
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Chip ‘n' Dale: Rescue Rangers — WINNER
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — WINNER
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live — WINNER
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes
The Oscars
Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent — WINNER
Tony Awards Presents: Broadway's Back!
Adele: One Night Only — WINNER
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy — WINNER
VICE
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
The Amazing Race
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls — WINNER
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race — WINNER
Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Lee You-mi, Squid Game — WINNER
Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
Colman Domingo, Euphoria — WINNER
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks — WINNER
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance, Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building — WINNER
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
