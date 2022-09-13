Technology News
loading

Emmy Winners 2022: The White Lotus Leads the Pack With 5 Major Awards, Ted Lasso in Close Second

HBO leads the pack with 38 total awards, doubling last year’s achievement.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 13 September 2022 12:46 IST
Emmy Winners 2022: The White Lotus Leads the Pack With 5 Major Awards, Ted Lasso in Close Second

Photo Credit: HBO

HBO's Succession was an Emmy favourite with 25 nominations

Highlights
  • HBO’s Succession won Outstanding Drama Series at Emmys 2022
  • Zendaya won best lead actress in a drama for Euphoria for the second time
  • Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae lifts the trophy for best actor in a drama

The White Lotus won big at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, held early Tuesday. The Mike White-helmed comedy-drama anthology netted five awards in HBO's favour, out of the 20 nominations it earned for the main event. The series bagged trophies for best anthology series, best supporting actor (Murray Bartlett), best supporting actress (Jennifer Coolidge), and individual honours for best directing and best writing in a limited series (Mike White). The upbeat series got renewed for season 2 back in August, and so it does not qualify for the latter two prizes in the next awards season.

Following in close second is the Jason Sudeikis-led sports comedy, Ted Lasso, which tied for 20 nominations with the aforementioned The White Lotus. The AppleTV+ show scored four awards, including a second straight Outstanding Comedy Series, alongside acting awards for Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein. The series also bagged an award for best directing in a comedy series. On the other hand, Succession, a clear Emmy favourite with 25 nominations, claimed trophies in three categories: best drama series (second time), best supporting actor (Matthew Macfayden), and best writing (Jesse Armstrong).

If you consider the Creative Arts Emmys — held last week — The White Lotus has managed to win 10 awards, helping HBO/ HBO Max pick up 38 awards from the entire show. The studio took home 19 trophies last year, marking double the achievement this year. Other notable moments include Zendaya winning best actress for Euphoria, making her the youngest actress to ever win two Emmys in the category — first award in 2020. On the other end, Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to win lead actor in a drama series, for Netflix. The studio came second with 26 total Emmys — far down from the 46 they picked up last year, thanks to The Crown and the Anya Taylor-Joy-led chess miniseries, The Queen's Gambit.

Emmys winners 2022

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession — WINNER
Yellowjackets

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria — WINNER

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game — WINNER
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark — WINNER
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup , The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession — WINNER
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-soo, Squid Game

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso — WINNER
What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso — WINNER

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary — WINNER
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso — WINNER
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus — WINNER

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout — WINNER

###Best Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick — WINNER
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus — WINNER
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus — WINNER
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Best Television Movie

Chip ‘n' Dale: Rescue Rangers — WINNER
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

Best Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — WINNER
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Best Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live — WINNER

Best Variety Special (Live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes
The Oscars
Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent — WINNER
Tony Awards Presents: Broadway's Back!

Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele: One Night Only — WINNER
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Best Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy — WINNER
VICE
The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Best Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls — WINNER
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Best Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race — WINNER

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Lee You-mi, Squid Game — WINNER

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
Colman Domingo, Euphoria — WINNER
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks — WINNER
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance, Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building — WINNER
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: emmy awards 2022, emmy awards, emmy awards 2022 winners, emmy winners, the white lotus, succession, ted lasso, hbo
Google Releases Ethereum Merge Countdown Timer Doodle Days Before Upgrade
Near Foundation, Caerus Ventures Launch $100 Million Fund for Web3 Support
Emmy Winners 2022: The White Lotus Leads the Pack With 5 Major Awards, Ted Lasso in Close Second
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion Launched in India: All Details
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion First Impressions: A New Flagship Killer in Town
  3. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  4. Vedanta Picks Gujarat for $20 Billion Semiconductor Project With Foxconn: Report
  5. Apple to Release iOS 16, watchOS 9 Today: All Details Here
  6. Oppo F21s Pro Series Set to Debut in India on September 15: Details
  7. Vivo Y22 With MediaTek G70 SoC Launched in India: Details
  8. Emmy Winners 2022 — Here's the Full List
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale to Start From September 23: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 50i Prime With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Reliance Jio Receives Letter of Intent From Telecom Department to Set Up Mobile Satellite Network
  3. Plan A Plan B Trailer: Netflix’s Rom-Com Pits a Matchmaker and a Divorce Lawyer Against Each Other
  4. Near Foundation, Caerus Ventures Launch $100 Million Fund for Web3 Support
  5. Emmy Winners 2022: The White Lotus Leads the Pack With 5 Major Awards, Ted Lasso in Close Second
  6. Google Releases Ethereum Merge Countdown Timer Doodle Days Before Upgrade
  7. Blue Origin Rocket Fails Shortly After Lift-Off: All Details
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Camera, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Bitcoin’s Gain, Ether’s Loss Divide Crypto Price Chart to Reflect More Reds Than Greens
  10. OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Colour Teased in India, May Launch During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.