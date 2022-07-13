Emmy Nominations 2022: Succession Leads the Pack, HBO Edges Out Netflix

Emmy Nominations for 2022 were announced on Tuesday by JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero during a virtual ceremony. HBO's Succession landed 25 nominations giving it the top spot, followed by Apple's Ted Lasso and HBO's The White Lotus tied in the second place with 20 nominations each. Hacks (17), Only Murders in the Building (17), Euphoria (16), Barry (14), Dopesick (14), Severance (14), Squid Game (14), Ozark (13), Stranger Things (13), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (12) and Pam & Tommy (10) were some of the other shows that were able to bag more than ten nominations.
HBO narrowly took the lead against Netflix with 108 nominations compared to the 105 nominations of the latter. The competition between these two platforms was even closer last year — HBO (130) and Netflix (129).
This was notably a great year of achievement for women. Women took nearly half of the nomination spots in the scripted directing categories. Almost 40 percent of the nominations in the scripted writing categories are reportedly also women.
The 2022 Emmy Nominations saw 50 first-time performers get nominated across several different categories — Chadwick Boseman (What If…?), Elle Fanning (The Great), Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven), Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Barack Obama (Our Great National Parks), Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy), and more.
The 74th Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater on September 12 on NBC and will be live-streamed on the Peacock streaming platform. For the time being, there is no update on an Indian broadcaster for this event.
Here is a list of the 2022 Emmy nominations in some of the key categories:
Emmy nominations 2022
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup , The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-soo, Squid Game
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Best Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Best Television Movie
Chip ‘n' Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas
Best Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Best Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Best Variety Special (Live)
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes
The Oscars
Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent
Tony Awards Presents: Broadway's Back!
Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Adele: One Night Only
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Best Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
VICE
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
Best Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Best Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Lee You-mi, Squid Game
Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance, Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso