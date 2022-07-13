Emmy Nominations 2022: Succession Leads the Pack, HBO Edges Out Netflix

Emmy Nominations for 2022 were announced on Tuesday by JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero during a virtual ceremony. HBO's Succession landed 25 nominations giving it the top spot, followed by Apple's Ted Lasso and HBO's The White Lotus tied in the second place with 20 nominations each. Hacks (17), Only Murders in the Building (17), Euphoria (16), Barry (14), Dopesick (14), Severance (14), Squid Game (14), Ozark (13), Stranger Things (13), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (12) and Pam & Tommy (10) were some of the other shows that were able to bag more than ten nominations.

HBO narrowly took the lead against Netflix with 108 nominations compared to the 105 nominations of the latter. The competition between these two platforms was even closer last year — HBO (130) and Netflix (129).

This was notably a great year of achievement for women. Women took nearly half of the nomination spots in the scripted directing categories. Almost 40 percent of the nominations in the scripted writing categories are reportedly also women.

The 2022 Emmy Nominations saw 50 first-time performers get nominated across several different categories — Chadwick Boseman (What If…?), Elle Fanning (The Great), Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven), Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Barack Obama (Our Great National Parks), Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy), and more.

The 74th Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater on September 12 on NBC and will be live-streamed on the Peacock streaming platform. For the time being, there is no update on an Indian broadcaster for this event.

Here is a list of the 2022 Emmy nominations in some of the key categories:

Emmy nominations 2022

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup , The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Yeong-soo, Squid Game

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Best Television Movie

Chip ‘n' Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

Best Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Best Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Best Variety Special (Live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes

The Oscars

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent

Tony Awards Presents: Broadway's Back!

Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele: One Night Only

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Best Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

VICE

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Best Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Best Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis, Succession

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Martha Kelly, Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Lee You-mi, Squid Game

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody, Succession

James Cromwell, Succession

Colman Domingo, Euphoria

Arian Moayed, Succession

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks

Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance, Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso