Technology News
loading

Emily in Paris Season 3 Trailer: Netflix Sets December 21 Release Date at Tudum 2022

Lily Collins gets bangs and tries to reassure herself everything is fine.

Written by Akhil Arora, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 24 September 2022 22:56 IST
Emily in Paris Season 3 Trailer: Netflix Sets December 21 Release Date at Tudum 2022

Photo Credit: Netflix

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper in Emily in Paris season 3

Highlights
  • Emily in Paris season 3 arrives a year on from season 2
  • First season 3 trailer shows a bunch of new Emily outfits
  • Emily in Paris has already been renewed for season 4

Emily in Paris season 3 now has a release date: December 21. At its online-only event Tudum 2022, Netflix announced that the Lily Collins-led rom-com series will return in December — almost exactly a year after the arrival of season 2. Alongside, we have a humorous 30-second teaser trailer for Emily in Paris season 3 where Emily Cooper (Collins) makes a big life decision. That's a bit of a diversion, I've to admit, as you'll find out soon enough. The Netflix series' future is already set in stone, as Emily in Paris was renewed for seasons 3 and 4 at the start of the year.

“This is the hardest decision I've ever had to make. This is just something I've to do,” Emily says via voiceover at the start of the first Emily in Paris season 3 trailer. Meanwhile, we are shown glimpses of the men she's loved, and the women she's worked for. (Lucien Laviscount, who continues to play Emily's love interest on season 3, shows up for a split second.) But it's all a distraction — Emily isn't talking about a big work or personal choice. She's talking about her hair. Emily is getting bangs in season 3 — on a whim, because “it's Paris.”

Tudum Netflix 2022 — All the Trailers and Biggest Announcements

Mindy's (Ashley Park) reaction as she walks into their bathroom is one we can all relate to (“Emily, noooo!”), but what's done is done. Emily must embrace the choices she has made. The rest of the Emily in Paris season 3 teaser trailer is made up of Emily flaunting a number of new outfits out and about Paris — to be fair, that's like half the reason this show exists — before Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) interrupts the montage and asks, “Are you okay, Emily?”

“They are just bangs, okay,” Emily barks at Gabriel in protest. “Sometimes, people cut bangs when everything's fine.” Sounds to me someone is trying to reassure herself everything is fine. The first Emily in Paris season 3 trailer ends there, closing out with the release date and season 3 written in French (“saison trois”).

Laviscount will reprise his role in the season 3 as Emily's love interest, Alfie, an English banker who was introduced to Emily in her French class during season 2. There are no major additions to Emily in Paris season 3 known so far.

Emily in Paris season 3 premieres December 21 on Netflix in India and around the world.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Emily in Paris Season 3

Emily in Paris Season 3

  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie
  • Music Chris Alan Lee
  • Producer
    Andrew Fleming, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Darren Star, Stephen Brown, Stephen Joel Brown, Shihan Fey, Jake Fuller, Lily Collins, Raphaël Benoliel, Joe Murphy
  • Production
    Darren Star Productions, Jax Media, MTV Entertainment Studios
  • Certificate 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Emily in Paris, Emily in Paris season 3, Emily in Paris season 3 release date, Emily in Paris season 3 trailer, Emily in Paris season 3 cast, Lily Collins, Netflix, Hollywood, Tudum Netflix, Tudum 2022
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
The Crown Season 5 Release Date Set for November 9 on Netflix — Tudum 2022
Tudum Netflix Trailers, First Looks, and the Biggest Announcements

Related Stories

Emily in Paris Season 3 Trailer: Netflix Sets December 21 Release Date at Tudum 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Wearables
  2. Tudum Netflix 2022 — All the Trailers and Biggest Announcements
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches, More Wearables
  4. Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch: Details
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Review
  6. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  7. Jamtara Season 2 Review: As Poor as Season 1, if Not Worse
  8. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  10. Google Pixel 6a Review: Get It for the Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. 3 Body Problem Netflix Release Set for 2023. Here’s a Behind-the-Scenes Peek From Tudum 2022
  2. Emily in Paris Season 3 Trailer: Netflix Sets December 21 Release Date at Tudum 2022
  3. The Crown Season 5 Release Date Set for November 9 on Netflix — Tudum 2022
  4. Heart of Stone Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot Tease Their Netflix Action Thriller at Tudum 2022
  5. The Witcher: Blood Origin Sets December 25 Release Date at Netflix Tudum 2022
  6. The Witcher Season 3 Netflix Release Set for Summer 2023, Teaser Art Revealed — Tudum 2022
  7. Enola Holmes 2 Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Heads Her First Official Case at Tudum 2022
  8. Elon Musk Deploys Starlink Service in Iran Amid Country-Wide Internet Restrictions
  9. Oppo Find X6 Series Tipped to Include 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  10. OnePlus Nord Watch Renders, Specifications Surface Online; Tipped to Come With SpO2 Tracking
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.