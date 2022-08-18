Embracer Group AB, one of Europe's biggest gaming firms, ramped up its acquisition pace after striking deals for six companies including the intellectual property rights for The Lord of the Rings Trilogy and The Hobbit. “Gaming is the best way to monetize IPs in the long term but not necessarily the most efficient way to create new IPs,” Embracer's chief executive, Lars Wingefors, said in an interview following the group's second-quarter report.
The CEO says the acquisition of Middle-earth Enterprises “enables many companies within the group to work on IPs we control over the long term” and it will now join Embracer's existing catalogue of more than 800 owned and controlled IPs.
Gaming companies such as Embracer are increasingly focused on IP as a way to generate sales from the mass appeal of characters and stories that have already drawn big audiences. Embracer's IP of J.R.R. Tolkien's famed trilogy also contains the film rights, giving them a financial interest in upcoming projects such as the Amazon series The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.
Karlstad-based Embracer, which is seen as a so-called serial acquirer due to an aggressive growth strategy, also announced the creation of its 11th operating group, Freemode, where several of the new acquisitions will be housed. Freemode's businesses “are more niche” and will include a focus on retro gaming, Wingefors said, pointing to newly acquired Limited Run Games--the “leading nerd retro-gaming publisher” on the market.
Embracer's shares fell as much as 7 percent in early trading following the release of the report, but were quoted 1.8 percent down at 2:30 pm Stockholm time/ 6pm IST. Wingefors attributes the slow quarter to the company having “no significant new releases” compared to the same period a year ago. However, the CEO says he has high expectations for the rest of 2022 with “a good number of titles coming up.”
© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Watch Options
-
Amazon Prime Video
-
Apple TV (iTunes)
-
Google Play Movies
-
YouTube
- Release Date 15 March 2002
- Language English
- Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
- Duration 2h 58min
- Cast
Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Sean Bean, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, John Rhys-Davies, Orlando Bloom, Liv Tyler, Cate Blanchett, Christopher Lee, Hugo Weaving, Ian Holm, Andy Serkis, Sala Baker, Marton Csokas, Lawrence Makoare, Craig Parker, Mark Ferguson, Peter McKenzie, Harry Sinclair
- Director
Peter Jackson
- Music Howard Shore
- Producer
Barrie M. Osborne, Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Tim Sanders
- Production
New Line Cinema, WingNut Films, The Saul Zaentz Company
- Certificate 13+
Watch Options
-
Amazon Prime Video
-
Apple TV (iTunes)
-
Google Play Movies
-
YouTube
- Release Date 28 March 2003
- Language English
- Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy
- Duration 2h 59min
- Cast
Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Andy Serkis, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, John Rhys-Davies, Orlando Bloom, Bernard Hill, Christopher Lee, Hugo Weaving, Miranda Otto, David Wenham, Brad Dourif, Karl Urban, Liv Tyler, Cate Blanchett, Sean Bean, Craig Parker, John Leigh, Bruce Hopkins, John Bach, Nathaniel Lees, John Noble
- Director
Peter Jackson
- Music Howard Shore
- Producer
Barrie M. Osborne, Fran Walsh, Peter Jackson
- Production
New Line Cinema, WingNut Films, The Saul Zaentz Company
- Certificate 13+
Watch Options
-
Amazon Prime Video
-
Apple TV (iTunes)
-
Google Play Movies
-
YouTube
- Release Date 6 February 2004
- Language English
- Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy
- Duration 3h 21min
- Cast
Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Andy Serkis, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, John Rhys-Davies, Orlando Bloom, Bernard Hill, Miranda Otto, David Wenham, Karl Urban, Hugo Weaving, Liv Tyler, Cate Blanchett, John Noble, Ian Holm, Sean Bean, Marton Csokas, Lawrence Makoare, Thomas Robins, Christopher Lee, Brad Dourif, Bruce Spence
- Director
Peter Jackson
- Music Howard Shore
- Producer
Barrie M. Osborne, Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh
- Production
New Line Cinema, WingNut Films, The Saul Zaentz Company
- Certificate 13+
Watch on
- Release Date 2 September 2022
- Genre Adventure, Fantasy
- Cast
Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete
- Director
J. A. Bayona, Wayne Che Yip, Charlotte Brändström
- Music Bear McCreary
- Producer
J. D. Payne, Patrick McKay, Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J. A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, Sharon Tal Yguado
- Production
Amazon Studios, Tolkien Estate, Tolkien Trust, HarperCollins, New Line Cinema
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.