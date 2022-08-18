Technology News
loading

Embracer Group Acquires Rights to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit: All Details

Embracer's intellectual property rights of J.R.R. Tolkien's famed trilogy also contains the film rights.

By Isabella Anderson, Bloomberg | Updated: 18 August 2022 21:16 IST
Embracer Group Acquires Rights to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit: All Details

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Embracer is looking at IP to generate sales from the mass appeal of characters and stories

Highlights
  • Embracer has acquired the IP rights for J.R.R Tolkien's works
  • The deal covers The Lord of the Rings Trilogy and The Hobbit
  • Embracer's shares fell as much as 7 percent in early trading on Thursday

Embracer Group AB, one of Europe's biggest gaming firms, ramped up its acquisition pace after striking deals for six companies including the intellectual property rights for The Lord of the Rings Trilogy and The Hobbit. “Gaming is the best way to monetize IPs in the long term but not necessarily the most efficient way to create new IPs,” Embracer's chief executive, Lars Wingefors, said in an interview following the group's second-quarter report.

The CEO says the acquisition of Middle-earth Enterprises “enables many companies within the group to work on IPs we control over the long term” and it will now join Embracer's existing catalogue of more than 800 owned and controlled IPs.

Gaming companies such as Embracer are increasingly focused on IP as a way to generate sales from the mass appeal of characters and stories that have already drawn big audiences. Embracer's IP of J.R.R. Tolkien's famed trilogy also contains the film rights, giving them a financial interest in upcoming projects such as the Amazon series The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.

Karlstad-based Embracer, which is seen as a so-called serial acquirer due to an aggressive growth strategy, also announced the creation of its 11th operating group, Freemode, where several of the new acquisitions will be housed. Freemode's businesses “are more niche” and will include a focus on retro gaming, Wingefors said, pointing to newly acquired Limited Run Games--the “leading nerd retro-gaming publisher” on the market.

Embracer's shares fell as much as 7 percent in early trading following the release of the report, but were quoted 1.8 percent down at 2:30 pm Stockholm time/ 6pm IST. Wingefors attributes the slow quarter to the company having “no significant new releases” compared to the same period a year ago. However, the CEO says he has high expectations for the rest of 2022 with “a good number of titles coming up.”

© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

  • Release Date 15 March 2002
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
  • Duration 2h 58min
  • Cast
    Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Sean Bean, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, John Rhys-Davies, Orlando Bloom, Liv Tyler, Cate Blanchett, Christopher Lee, Hugo Weaving, Ian Holm, Andy Serkis, Sala Baker, Marton Csokas, Lawrence Makoare, Craig Parker, Mark Ferguson, Peter McKenzie, Harry Sinclair
  • Director
    Peter Jackson
  • Music Howard Shore
  • Producer
    Barrie M. Osborne, Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Tim Sanders
  • Production
    New Line Cinema, WingNut Films, The Saul Zaentz Company
  • Certificate 13+
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

  • Release Date 28 March 2003
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy
  • Duration 2h 59min
  • Cast
    Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Andy Serkis, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, John Rhys-Davies, Orlando Bloom, Bernard Hill, Christopher Lee, Hugo Weaving, Miranda Otto, David Wenham, Brad Dourif, Karl Urban, Liv Tyler, Cate Blanchett, Sean Bean, Craig Parker, John Leigh, Bruce Hopkins, John Bach, Nathaniel Lees, John Noble
  • Director
    Peter Jackson
  • Music Howard Shore
  • Producer
    Barrie M. Osborne, Fran Walsh, Peter Jackson
  • Production
    New Line Cinema, WingNut Films, The Saul Zaentz Company
  • Certificate 13+
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Watch Options
  • Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

  • Release Date 6 February 2004
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy
  • Duration 3h 21min
  • Cast
    Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Andy Serkis, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, John Rhys-Davies, Orlando Bloom, Bernard Hill, Miranda Otto, David Wenham, Karl Urban, Hugo Weaving, Liv Tyler, Cate Blanchett, John Noble, Ian Holm, Sean Bean, Marton Csokas, Lawrence Makoare, Thomas Robins, Christopher Lee, Brad Dourif, Bruce Spence
  • Director
    Peter Jackson
  • Music Howard Shore
  • Producer
    Barrie M. Osborne, Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh
  • Production
    New Line Cinema, WingNut Films, The Saul Zaentz Company
  • Certificate 13+
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Watch on Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

  • Release Date 2 September 2022
  • Genre Adventure, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete
  • Director
    J. A. Bayona, Wayne Che Yip, Charlotte Brändström
  • Music Bear McCreary
  • Producer
    J. D. Payne, Patrick McKay, Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J. A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, Sharon Tal Yguado
  • Production
    Amazon Studios, Tolkien Estate, Tolkien Trust, HarperCollins, New Line Cinema
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Embracer, Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, Embracer Group, The Lord of the Rings Rings of Power, Middle Earth Enterprises, Hollywood
NFL Franchise Houston Texans Ties Up With BitWallet to Allow BTC Payments for Single Game Suites

Related Stories

Embracer Group Acquires Rights to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7: Details
  2. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  3. She-Hulk Review: Marvel Legal Comedy Tries Too Hard to Be Likeable
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  7. Dell XPS 13 9315 With 12th Gen Intel Evo CPU Launched in India: Details
  8. Realme 9i 5G With Dimensity 810 5G Launched in India: All Details
  9. Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Watch S1 Pro, Buds 4 Pro Launched: Details
  10. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
#Latest Stories
  1. Embracer Group Acquires Rights to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit: All Details
  2. NFL Franchise Houston Texans Ties Up With BitWallet to Allow BTC Payments for Single Game Suites
  3. Google Workers Demand Abortion Benefits for Contractors, Suspension of Donations to Anti-Abortion Politicians
  4. Vivo V25e Specifications, Design Renders Leak Ahead of Launch: Report
  5. VLC Media Player Blocked in India Since February for Unknown Reasons, VideoLAN Says
  6. Oppo's ColorOS 13 With Aquamorphic Design, Improved Multi-Screen Connect Unveiled: All Details
  7. Windows 11 Gets Privacy Shutter, Arm64 Support for Camera App in Latest Preview Build
  8. Apart From Chicxulub, Another Asteroid Might Have Contributed to Dinosaur Extinction
  9. Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Could Launch in India on August 26: Report
  10. Indian Apps, Games Saw 200 Percent Growth in Monthly Active Users on Google Play in 2021: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.