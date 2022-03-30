Technology News
The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Elliot Page's Character to Come Out as Transgender on Netflix Series

In line with Page coming out as transgender a couple of years back.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 30 March 2022 16:24 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @TheElliotPage

Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves in season 3 of The Umbrella Academy

  • Elliot Page revealed their character would be called Viktor Hargreeves
  • Page played cisgender woman Vanya Hargreeves in the first two seasons
  • The Umbrella Academy season 3 is set to release June 22 on Netflix

Elliot Page has announced that their character from the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy will come out as transgender in the upcoming third season.

Page played cisgender woman Vanya Hargreeves in the first two seasons of the superhero show but for season three, the character is rechristened Viktor Hargreeves.

The Oscar-nominated actor, known for films such as Juno and Inception, came out as a transgender in 2020. He shared the news in a post on their official Instagram handle on Tuesday night.

"Meet Viktor Hargreeves," Page posted along with a character poster from The Umbrella Academy season 3.

According to Variety, Viktor Hargreeves will use he/him/his pronouns.

The Umbrella Academy revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death and the threat of an imminent apocalypse.

Created by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater, the show is based on the comic book series of the same name written by Gerard Way.

The show also features Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, and Ritu Arya.

New cast members for the third season include Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, and Javon Walton.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 is set to release June 22 on Netflix worldwide.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3

  • Release Date 22 June 2022
  • Genre Action, Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast
    Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, Adam Godley, Colm Feore
  • Music Jeff Russo, Perrine Virgile
  • Producer Kevin Lafferty, Sneha Koorse, Jamie Neese, Jason Neese, Ted Miller
  • Production Borderline Entertainment, Dark Horse Entertainment, Universal Content Productions
  • Certificate 16+
Further reading: The Umbrella Academy, The Umbrella Academy season 3, Elliot Page, Transgender, Netflix
