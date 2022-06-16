Technology News
Elista Smart LED TV Lineup Launched in India, Powered by webOS TV: Price, Specifications

Elista Smart LED TV lineup comes along easy-to-use Magic remote with a dedicated hotkey for Netflix, Prime Video.

By ANI | Updated: 16 June 2022 14:02 IST
Photo Credit: Elista

Elista Smart LED TV comes loaded with ThinQ AI

Highlights
  • Elista Smart LED TV gets Dolby Audio
  • The smart LED TV also get dual-band Wi-Fi
  • It is currently available on at all leading online platforms

Elista ultra-premium Smart LED TV lineup was launched in India on Monday, June 13 by the Electronics and home appliances brand Elista. Powered by webOS TV and sporting a bezel-less design, these Smart LED TVs are available in three screen sizes — 43-inch (109 cm), 50-inch (124 cm), and 55-inch (140 cm). The lineup comes loaded with ThinQ AI which engages with users in a two-way conversation and helps them in accessing the built-in Alexa to manage the device with voice commands.

Further, the Elista Smart LED TV line-up comes bundled with easy-to-use Magic remote with a dedicated hotkey for Netflix and Prime Video, 400nits of peak brightness, 4K Quantum Lucent, and 1.07 billion colours.

Users can enjoy truly blur-free visuals through Low-Frame rate content and MEMC at 60HZ. This, coupled with Future-Ready Technology, ALLM (Automatic Low Latency Mode), gives less than 5ms input lag.

Commenting on the launch, Pawan Kumar, CEO, Elista said, "The Smart TV industry in India has been evolving at a fast pace. Consumers today are looking for a better experience, better technology and a seamless experience within their budget. Our success stems from focusing on delivering the best-performing products to consumers and offering them premium products that are within their reach."

"We are hopeful that through our Smart LED TVs we will reach consumers willing to upgrade to an unparalleled viewing experience at a budget-friendly cost," he added.

Backed by Dolby audio, these three models feature high-fidelity surround sound. From a connectivity standpoint, Elista Smart LED TVs have Dual-band Wi-Fi to support seamless streaming.

All the three models are priced at Rs. 48,990 for 43-inch (109 cm) and Rs. 59,990 for 50-inch (124 cm), and the 55-inch (140 cm) model will retail for Rs. 70,990 and are available at all leading consumer electronics shops and online platforms.

