Ek Villain Returns Release Date: Mohit Suri's Action Thriller to Release September 9 on Netflix

Ek Villain Returns will arrive on Netflix just over a month after it debuted in cinemas.

Written by David Delima |  Updated: 30 August 2022 23:35 IST
Ek Villain Returns Release Date: Mohit Suri's Action Thriller to Release September 9 on Netflix

Photo Credit: Balaji Telefilms

Ek Villain Returns was produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar

  • Ek Villain Returns released in theatres on July 29
  • The movie's box office collection was Rs. 41.69 crore
  • Ek Villain Returns stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria

Ek Villain Returns — the sequel to the 2014 action thriller film — is set to release on Netflix on September 9. The film, which released in theatres on July 29 to mostly unvafourable reviews, will make its way to the streaming service next week after three weeks in theatres. Ek Villain Returns is written and directed by Mohit Suri, and stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. The movie was produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

In a post on Twitter, Netflix announced the upcoming arrival of Ek Villain Returns on the service on Tuesday. "2x the action, 2x the thrill. #EkVillainReturns arrives on 9th September on Netflix," the streaming service said in the tweet, which includes the movie's poster

The sequel to the 2014 action thriller film directed by Mohit Suri was released on July 28, to unfavourable reviews. The movie currently has a rating of 5.5 out of 10 on IMDb. Ek Villain Returns' box office collection was Rs. 41.69 crore at the end of the third week. 

Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor produced the movie, along with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. It stars John Abraham (Water), Arjun Kapoor (2 States), Disha Patani (Malang), and Tara Sutaria (Student of the Year 2). 

Ek Villain Returns is out September 9 on Netflix.

Ek Villain Returns is out September 9 on Netflix.
Ek Villain Returns

Ek Villain Returns

  • Release Date 29 July 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 8min
  • Cast
    John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, J. D. Chakravarthy, Ivan Rodrigues
  • Director
    Mohit Suri
  • Music Jayesh Gandhi, Jeet Gannguli, Kaushik Guddu, Vishal Mishra, Mithun Sharma, Ankit Tiwari
  • Producer
    Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar
  • Production
    T-Series, Balaji Motion Pictures
  • Certificate U/A
Further reading: Ek Villain Returns, Netflix, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria
Ek Villain Returns Release Date: Mohit Suri's Action Thriller to Release September 9 on Netflix
