Echo has reportedly added Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, who reprise their respective Marvel roles as Daredevil and Kingpin, on the Alaqua Cox-led series about the titular superhero/ Maya Lopez, who first appeared on Hawkeye. There's no word on what they will be doing on the show, nor is anything known about how long we'll get to see them on our screens. Moreover, Marvel is yet to comment on the same, even though rumours of the two Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) characters being associated with Echo have been doing the rounds for a while now.

Deadline brings word of Cox and D'Onofrio joining the Echo cast as Daredevil and Kingpin. The report, however, is silent on whether the two will have scenes with Alaqua Cox, who plays the titular role in the MCU series.

For those who may not remember, Kingpin served as guardian to Lopez on Hawkeye. It was eventually revealed that he had killed her father. In the finale, we saw Echo firing at him off-screen after he survived a car crash and blasts from trick arrows.

D'Onofrio said after Hawkeye ended: “I hope he didn't die. I'm with the fans, I want to keep playing this part. My hope is that we continue.”

The fact that Kingpin is said to feature on Echo, suggests that D'Onofrio's wish may soon become a reality. Though given Echo is reportedly set both before and after the events of Hawkeye, D'Onofrio's return as Kingpin could easily be restricted to the past.

Cox's Daredevil, on the other hand, was last seen offering legal advice to Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Cox previously played the superhero on Daredevil, locking horns with D'Onofrio ‘s Kingpin in the first and third seasons.

Cox reprised his role in the spin-off The Defenders. He is reportedly set to return for Daredevil season 4, said to be in the works at Disney+.

Coming back to Echo, the MCU series chronicles Lopez's life after she returns to New York as a gang leader and tries to connect with her Native American roots. Zahn McClarnon, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, and Graham Greene too are part of the Hawkeye spin-off. Marion Dayre and Sydney Freeland/ Catriona McKenzie serve as the showrunner and directors, respectively.

Echo, which may feature Daredevil and Kingpin, will release on a yet-to-be-announced date in 2023 on Disney+. In India, the Marvel series will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.