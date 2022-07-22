Technology News
loading

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer Revealed, Releases in March 2023

Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Regé-Jean Page star in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 22 July 2022 16:59 IST
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer Revealed, Releases in March 2023

Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chris Pine, and Michelle Rodriguez in Dungeons & Dragons (2023)

Highlights
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is based on the table-top
  • Hugh Grant compares the humour to that of Terry Gilliam’s Monty Python
  • Dungeons & Dragons movie originally slated for July 2021 release

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer is out now. Paramount Pictures revealed the footage for the upcoming live-action film during a San Diego Comic-Con panel. The movie — starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Regé-Jean Page among others — is slated to release on March 3, 2023 in theatres, and features a ton of traditional elements from the popular tabletop role-playing game. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was originally set to be released in July 2021, but kept getting delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other internal issues — until eventually fixating on March 2023.

The trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves kicks off with a voiceover explaining the premise. As a thief, Pine leads a pack of rogue adventurers on a fantastical journey in search of an ancient relic. The half-baked, unclear exposition reveals that the said antique harboured dark, mystical powers and was accidentally handed over to the wrong group of people. “We didn't mean to unleash the greatest evil the world has ever known,” it narrates.

So now, our ragtag group of misfits are tasked with obtaining it back through whatever means possible. The path ahead is daunting, teeming with dragons, gelatinous cubes, mimics, magical warriors, and displacer beasts serving as hurdles. The Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer then transcends into quick shots of the remaining cast members. Rodriguez is a brute, adept at solving problems using her fists and heavy weaponry.

Page — of Bridgerton fame — relies on sharp blades, while Justice Smith conjures magical incantations. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer also introduces us to a shapeshifting “owlbear,” played by Sophia Lillis (Sharp Objects, It Chapter Two) — who adds to the never-ending banter and quippy lines between the characters.

Hugh Grant also stars in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and he believes the movie has a “Monty Python sensibility” in terms of humour. Writer-director Jonathan Goldstein (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Horrible Bosses) also has plans for a D&D franchise in the near future. “There are characters from the lore as well, which will provide a runway into multiple films,” he said at the Comic-Con 2022 panel.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves releases on March 3, 2022 in theatres worldwide.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Dungeons &amp; Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

  • Release Date 3 March 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant, Chloe Coleman, Jason Wong, Daisy Head
  • Director
    Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley
  • Music Lorne Balfe
  • Producer
    Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner, Nick Meyer
  • Production
    Paramount Pictures, Entertainment One
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dungeons and Dragons, Dungeons and Dragons Honor Among Thieves, dungeons and dragons movie, dungeons and dragons 2023, dungeons and dragons movie cast, dungeons and dragons honor among thieves cast, dungeons and dragons honor among thieves director, dungeons and dragons honor among thieves trailer, dungeons and dragons honor among thieves plot, Hollywood, San Diego Comic Con, SDCC, Paramount Pictures, Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege Jean Page
Honor Tablet 8 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 7,250mAh Battery Launched: All Details
India’s Demand for EVs, Consumer Electronics to Drive Battery Storage Adoption: NITI Aayog Report

Related Stories

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer Revealed, Releases in March 2023
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Video Zooming Through Space Reveals James Webb's Jaw-Dropping Feat
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts Tonight: How to Prepare
  3. iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Date Set for August 2: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Tipped to Offer Upto 3-Day Battery Life
  7. Watch the First Trailer for Delhi Crime Season 2, Out August 26 on Netflix
  8. OnePlus 10T Listed on Amazon, Pre-Orders Starting on August 3
  9. Can Oppo Reno 8, 8 Pro Sway OnePlus Fans?
  10. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Grab These Freebies Before the Sale Begins
#Latest Stories
  1. Northvolt, Stora Enso to Develop Batteries From Forestry Byproduct Lignin: Details
  2. Vivo Y02s Tipped to Feature a 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC: Report
  3. NASA Collaborates With Draper Labs to Deliver Payloads to Moon Under Artemis Mission
  4. Google Access Blocked in Eastern Ukraine by Russia-Backed Separatists
  5. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer Revealed, Releases in March 2023
  6. Honor X8 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Announced: Specifications
  7. Poco M5 Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Expected to Launch in India Soon: Report
  8. India’s Demand for EVs, Consumer Electronics to Drive Battery Storage Adoption: NITI Aayog Report
  9. Honor Tablet 8 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 7,250mAh Battery Launched: All Details
  10. NITI Aayog Launches E-AMRIT Mobile App to Boost Electric Mobility for EV Ecosystem
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.