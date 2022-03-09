Technology News
Dune OTT Release Date Set for March 25 on Amazon Prime Video in India

Dune will be available to stream in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

By David Delima | Updated: 9 March 2022 17:49 IST
Photo Credit: Legendary Pictures/ Warner Bros

Dune covers the first half of Frank Herbert’s novel, with a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes

Dune — the epic science fiction film that made its debut in October in cinemas and on HBO Max — is coming to Amazon Prime Video on March 25 in India. The movie features a star-studded cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and Javier Bardem. Dune is part of a planned trilogy adaptation of the first two of Frank Herbert's Dune novels, and follows the story of nobleman Paul Atreides and his family, who are forced into battle owing to “melange” or “spice” — the most valuable substance of the Dune universe that is found on the desert planet Arrakis.

Amazon Prime Video announced the upcoming arrival of Dune to the streaming platform on Wednesday, tweeting, “It's time we took you for a ride around planet Arrakis in search of some spice”. The movie was released in India with a U/A rating on October 22 and has since picked up 10 Academy Award nominations, including for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Visual Effects.

Dune Movie Review: Epic, Brave, but Mightily Flawed

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video has also shared the trailer for Dune (in English) on its YouTube channel, and the poster shared by the service reveals that the movie will be available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. That is a bonus, given Dune was released only in English and Hindi in cinemas.

Helmed by Oscar nominated director Denis Villeneuve, who was also co-writer with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth, Dune — known onscreen as Dune: Part One — covers the first half of Frank Herbert's novel, despite a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

A production of Legendary Pictures and Villeneuve Films, Dune received positive reviews from most critics and audiences. The movie has a score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 468 critic reviews. On ratings aggregation service Metacritic, Dune stands at a Metascore of 74 based on 67 critic reviews. Meanwhile, the movie has an 8.1 rating on IMDb, with over 5 lakh ratings.

We took an unfavourable view in our review — while we admired the world-building, we noted the failures to update the source material, the fact that it's half a movie with a terrible ending, and how it was unable to supply its massive ensemble with enough material.

You can get access to Amazon Prime Video as part of the company's Prime membership in India, that is currently priced at Rs. 179 per month, Rs. 459 for three months, or Rs. 1,499 for a year.

Dune is out March 25 on Prime Video in India. The first sequel, Dune: Part Two, is due October 2023 in cinemas.

Dune
Watch Options
  • Apple TV (iTunes) Apple TV (iTunes)
  • Google Play Movies Google Play Movies
  • YouTube YouTube
Read Review

Dune

  • Release Date 22 October 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem
  • Director Denis Villeneuve
  • Music Hans Zimmer
  • Producer Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo Jr., Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve
  • Production Legendary Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
