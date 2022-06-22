Technology News
Dune: Part Two Casts Léa Seydoux as Atreides Ally Lady Margot: Reports

Seydoux is best known for Bond films Spectre and No Time to Die.

By Agencies | Updated: 22 June 2022 11:42 IST
Dune: Part Two Casts Léa Seydoux as Atreides Ally Lady Margot: Reports

Photo Credit: MGM/EON

Léa Seydoux appeared in several James Bond films like No Time to Die, and Spectre

Highlights
  • Dune: Part Two has a release date of October 20, 2023.
  • Léa Sey was recently featured in Crimes of the Future
  • Dune was released in October 2021

Léa Seydoux is reportedly all set to step into the shoes of Lady Margot, a critical character in Denis Villeneuve's next film Dune: Part Two.

Seydoux will play an important role in Dune: Part Two, being a major ally of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides.

As per the novel "Dune" written by author Frank Herbert, Lady Margot has an important part in the story, especially when she warns Paul's mother Lady Jessica, played by the talented Rebecca Ferguson, about supposed treachery.

In Herbert's novel, Lady Margot is also a vital ally to Paul Atreides in his war with the Harkonnens.

Seydoux is best known for her appearances in several James Bond films like No Time to Die, and Spectre.

Her other credits include Blue Is The Warmest Colour, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Midnight In Paris.

Seydoux was recently featured in David Cronenberg's sci-fi movie, Crimes of the Future, that also starred Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen.

The French actress joins fellow newcomers Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and veteran actor Christopher Walken in the sequel.

Walken will play Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV, with Pugh and Butler taking on the roles of Princess Irulan, the Emperor's daughter, and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the presumptive heir to the Harkonnen dynasty, respectively.

An actor has yet to be cast for the part of Count Fenring, who is Lady Margot's husband.

Chalamet, as well as his co-stars Zendaya, Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, and Dave Bautista are returning for the Dune sequel.

Helmed by the director of the hit sci-fi film Arrival, Villeneuve will commence shooting on the sequel of Dune in the latter half of the year.

Dune Movie Review: Epic, Brave, but Mightily Flawed

Dune: Part One — as it was written on screen — released in October 2021 and grossed a total of $400.6 million (about Rs. 3,131 crore) at the box office worldwide. Dune was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and bagged six awards for visual effects, sound, original score, production design, editing, and cinematography.

It followed the story of Paul Atreides (Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to Arrakis, the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

Dune: Part Two will resume where Part One left off, with Atreides fighting alongside the Fremen to free the desert planet of Arrakis from the grips of House of Harkonnen.

Jon Spaihts is returning to co-write the script with Villeneuve, who will direct and produce the sequel.

Cale Boyter, Mary Parent, Tanya Lapointe, and Cale Boyter also serve as producers on the film, while Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, David Valdes, and Kim Herbert are executive producers.

Dune: Part Two has a release date of October 20, 2023.

Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two

  • Release Date 20 October 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem
  • Director
    Denis Villeneuve
  • Music Hans Zimmer
  • Producer
    Denis Villeneuve
  • Production
    Legendary Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
Further reading: Dune, Dune 2, Dune 2 cast, Lea Seydoux, Dune 2 release date, Dune 2 movie, Dune Part Two, Frank Herbert, Denis Villeneuve, Warner Bros, Hollywood
Dune: Part Two Casts Léa Seydoux as Atreides Ally Lady Margot: Reports
