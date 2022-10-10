Technology News
loading

Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor Trailer Teases Jodie Whittaker’s Final Appearance as the Time Lord

The Doctor Who special premieres October 23 on BBC One in the UK.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 10 October 2022 12:20 IST
Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor Trailer Teases Jodie Whittaker’s Final Appearance as the Time Lord

Photo Credit: BBC

Jodie Whittaker was the first female Doctor in the long-running series

Highlights
  • Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) will take on the role, after her regeneration
  • Russell T. Davies, head writer on the show from 2005 to 2010, returns
  • Sacha Dhawan returns as the Master with a message for our heroes

Doctor Who just got a new trailer, marking lead Jodie Whittaker's final appearance as the Time Lord. Titled “The Power of the Doctor,” the special episode sees her confronting an ensemble of antagonists, during the midst of a world crisis, on 21st-century Earth. Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor premieres October 23 on BBC One, and sees showrunner Chris Chibnall handing over the reins to Russell T. Davies, who served as head writer from 2005–2010. The finale also paves way for Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa to lead as the titular Doctor Who.

The trailer for Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor feels a bit meta, as the Time Lord (Whittaker) is welcomed to the end of her existence. Volcanic eruptions plague 21st-century Earth, as a dozen leading seismologists go missing. There's a lot to unpack here, starting with an attack on an intergalactic bullet train, missing paintings, and towers getting demolished. To top that off, a Dalek makes contact with the Doctor, claiming that the mutant race has plans to invade the planet. “A Dalek incursion on Earth is imminent,” it says in a robotic voice, as Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill) tries to persuade the Doctor that it's a trap.

Sacha Dhawan (Marvel's Iron Fist) reprises his role as The Master, the alien Time Lord, who lets our protagonists in on a little secret. “This is the day you are erased forever!” he says. “Bit of a conversation stopper…” The Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor trailer then cuts to a montage, as the Dalek begin their invasion, shooting lasers from outer space. The Cybermen are also involved somehow, hunting down our heroes across multiple realms, before the Doctor succumbs to what seems like a painful regeneration process.

As stated before, the upcoming Doctor Who season will feature Gatwa in the lead — the first black actor to play the titular Time Lord — alongside Yasmin Finney (Hearstopper) in an undisclosed role. Earlier this year, Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl) was cast as the villain, with new showrunner Davies describing him as the “greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced.” David Tennant (Jessica Jones) and Catherine Tate will also reprise their roles as the tenth Doctor and his companion Donna Noble, respectively.

Doctor Who's third and final 2022 special, "The Power of the Doctor", premieres October 23, on BBC One in the UK. Doctor Who is currently not available for streaming in India. You can access Doctor Who on BBC iPlayer via a VPN.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: doctor who, doctor who season 13, doctor who 2005, doctor who jodie whittaker, doctor who jodie whittaker last episode, doctor who jodie whittaker final episode, doctor who jodie whittaker specials, doctor who the power of the doctor, doctor who trailer, bbc, bbc one, ncuti gatwa, bbc iplayer
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Bitcoin Falls Below $20,000 Over the Weekend Amid Fed Pressure While Ether Holds on to $1,350

Related Stories

Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor Trailer Teases Jodie Whittaker’s Final Appearance as the Time Lord
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Paid Subscription Rolling Out in Beta for Business Users: Report
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Best Offers on Phones
  3. You Can Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition This Wednesday
  4. Amazon Halts Its Delivery Robot "Scouts" That Created Severe Mishaps
  5. Hero's First Electric Scooter Hero Vida Launched, Bookings From October 10
  6. iPhone SE 4 May Pack 6.1-Inch LCD Display With a Top Notch: Report
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Apple Watch Series 8 Review: Should You Upgrade?
  9. iQoo Neo 7 Leaked Live Image Offers Glimpse of the Rear Camera
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s Display, Camera Design Tipped: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Jurassic World Dominion Prime Video Release Date Set for October 17
  2. Tecno Pova 4 Pro With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Honor X40 GT Launch Date Set for October 13, Teased to Feature Snapdragon 888 SoC
  4. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer Reveals New Villain Vadic
  5. STAN Rolls Out NFTs in Collaboration With Over 50 Indian Gaming Creators, E-Sports Athletes
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Have Same Display, Camera Module Design as Galaxy S22 Ultra
  7. Chhello Show at Rs. 95: India's Oscar Entry to Open in 95 Cinemas for Thursday 'Last Show' Previews
  8. Number of Firms Holding Crypto Assets Touch Record High in Brazil, Details Here
  9. Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Trailer Teases an Intergalactic Treasure Hunt
  10. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 8 Trailer Sets Up the Season 1 Finale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.