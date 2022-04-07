Technology News
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Teaser Trailer Hints at Recurring Nightmares

The latest trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is yet to release in Indian languages.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 7 April 2022 13:11 IST
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Teaser Trailer Hints at Recurring Nightmares

Photo Credit: Marvel

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teaser, Dr. Strange and Wanda have recurring nightmares

  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit screens on May 6
  • The new trailer has already crossed over 4.5 million views
  • The teaser trailer brings back Wanda’s children

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' latest teaser trailer is out. The upcoming major Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure, led by Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange/ Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, is out in exactly a month — the movie releases May 6 in India and around the world. The latest trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is yet to release in Indian languages. The trailer has already crossed over 4.5 million views on Marvel's YouTube channel at the time of writing.

“I've been dreaming. Every night the same dream,” Dr. Strange (Cumberbatch) says at the start of the new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer. This is similar to the how the first trailer of the movie began. The new trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also brings back Wanda's children — from WandaVision. Although Wanda and Strange have not spent the most time on screen together up until now, the new trailer hints that the situation might be otherwise in the movie.

In the new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teaser, Dr. Strange and Wanda keep having recurring nightmares. Dr. Strange's nightmares revolve around his love for Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) — he sees Christine walking down the aisle in a wedding dress, while a seemingly broken Wanda is haunted by visions of her twin children, Billy and Tommy.

Further into the Doctor Strange trailer, Dr. Strange says that “The fate of the world depends on us.” We also get to see a Dr. Strange variant with a third eye. The new official trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also gives us glimpses of Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Wong (Benedict Wong).

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit the screens on May 6. In India, the next MCU movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

  • Release Date 6 May 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Horror, Superhero
  • Cast
    Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez
  • Director Sam Raimi
  • Music Danny Elfman
  • Producer Kevin Feige
  • Production Marvel Studios
Further reading: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness release date, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness release date in India, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast, MCU, Marvel, Disney, Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Teaser Trailer Hints at Recurring Nightmares
