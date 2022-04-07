Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' latest teaser trailer is out. The upcoming major Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure, led by Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange/ Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, is out in exactly a month — the movie releases May 6 in India and around the world. The latest trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is yet to release in Indian languages. The trailer has already crossed over 4.5 million views on Marvel's YouTube channel at the time of writing.

“I've been dreaming. Every night the same dream,” Dr. Strange (Cumberbatch) says at the start of the new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer. This is similar to the how the first trailer of the movie began. The new trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also brings back Wanda's children — from WandaVision. Although Wanda and Strange have not spent the most time on screen together up until now, the new trailer hints that the situation might be otherwise in the movie.

In the new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teaser, Dr. Strange and Wanda keep having recurring nightmares. Dr. Strange's nightmares revolve around his love for Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) — he sees Christine walking down the aisle in a wedding dress, while a seemingly broken Wanda is haunted by visions of her twin children, Billy and Tommy.

Further into the Doctor Strange trailer, Dr. Strange says that “The fate of the world depends on us.” We also get to see a Dr. Strange variant with a third eye. The new official trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also gives us glimpses of Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Wong (Benedict Wong).

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit the screens on May 6. In India, the next MCU movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.