Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness final trailer is here, a day before the highly anticipated Marvel movie hits theatres in India. The latest trailer is a throwback to several scenes from previous Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies and series — especially those involving Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) — leading to the latest Marvel movie. The trailer also teases characters from alternate realities in the MCU, including Dr. Strange and Wanda Maximoff, who are also shown to face off against each other.

The final trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness shows footage of the protagonist from the original Doctor Strange film and from Avengers: Infinity War — including a fight scene where Iron Man (Robert John Downey Jr.) swoops in. “Be careful which paths you travel down. Stronger than you have lost their way,” Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) warns Doctor Strange.

Cutting to older footage of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Infinity War and WandaVision, the trailer shows Wanda Maximoff's most painful moments — including the destruction of Vision (Paul Bettany) in Infinity War. “Oh Strange, what have you done?” Wong's voice is heard asking, as a snowstorm appears to build up over New York, near the Empire State Building.

"I never meant for any of this to happen,” Strange says, as the final Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer shows us three alternate reality versions of Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch — Defender Strange, Zombie Strange, Sinister Strange, and Zombie Scarlet Witch. While the trailer doesn't reveal additional details, it shows another brightly lit character speeding in that could be Captain Marvel from another universe. We also see Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) telling Doctor Strange, “you brought this on yourself,” as the two clash against each other.

The final Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer ends with Wanda Maximoff walking into a large hall to face off against the three-eyed Doctor Strange. “You break the rules and become a hero. I do it and I become the enemy. That doesn't seem fair,” she says. The fight scene appears to be incredibly fast paced and evenly matched.

Both Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff lost people they grew close to — Iron Man and Vision, who died at the end of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With less than 24 hours to go before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is released in theatres, viewers won't have to wait long to see how many twists the movie has in store for them.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out May 6 in cinemas in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.