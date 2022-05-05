Technology News
loading

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Final Trailer: Strange and Wanda Maximoff Recall What They’ve Lost

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness final trailer promises a lot of fast-paced action in the upcoming movie.

By David Delima | Updated: 5 May 2022 13:34 IST
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Final Trailer: Strange and Wanda Maximoff Recall What They’ve Lost

Photo Credit: Disney/ Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness final trailer teases characters from alternate realities

Highlights
  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases on May 6 in India
  • It is set to feature alternate reality versions of popular characters
  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a sequel to the 2016 movie

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness final trailer is here, a day before the highly anticipated Marvel movie hits theatres in India. The latest trailer is a throwback to several scenes from previous Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies and series — especially those involving Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) — leading to the latest Marvel movie. The trailer also teases characters from alternate realities in the MCU, including Dr. Strange and Wanda Maximoff, who are also shown to face off against each other.

The final trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness shows footage of the protagonist from the original Doctor Strange film and from Avengers: Infinity War — including a fight scene where Iron Man (Robert John Downey Jr.) swoops in. “Be careful which paths you travel down. Stronger than you have lost their way,” Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) warns Doctor Strange.

Cutting to older footage of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Infinity War and WandaVision, the trailer shows Wanda Maximoff's most painful moments — including the destruction of Vision (Paul Bettany) in Infinity War. “Oh Strange, what have you done?” Wong's voice is heard asking, as a snowstorm appears to build up over New York, near the Empire State Building.

All You Need to Know About Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

"I never meant for any of this to happen,” Strange says, as the final Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer shows us three alternate reality versions of Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch — Defender Strange, Zombie Strange, Sinister Strange, and Zombie Scarlet Witch. While the trailer doesn't reveal additional details, it shows another brightly lit character speeding in that could be Captain Marvel from another universe. We also see Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) telling Doctor Strange, “you brought this on yourself,” as the two clash against each other.

The final Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer ends with Wanda Maximoff walking into a large hall to face off against the three-eyed Doctor Strange. “You break the rules and become a hero. I do it and I become the enemy. That doesn't seem fair,” she says. The fight scene appears to be incredibly fast paced and evenly matched.

Both Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff lost people they grew close to — Iron Man and Vision, who died at the end of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With less than 24 hours to go before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is released in theatres, viewers won't have to wait long to see how many twists the movie has in store for them.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out May 6 in cinemas in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Book Your Tickets

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

  • Release Date 6 May 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Horror, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 6min
  • Cast
    Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rachel McAdams, Patrick Stewart
  • Director Sam Raimi
  • Music Danny Elfman
  • Producer Kevin Feige
  • Production Marvel Studios
  • Certificate U/A
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Doctor Strange 2, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Final Trailer, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Release Date
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
California Governor Signs Executive Order to Craft Regulations for Cryptocurrency

Related Stories

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Final Trailer: Strange and Wanda Maximoff Recall What They’ve Lost
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  2. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  3. OnePlus 10 Ultra May Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC, Updated Cameras
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Spotted on NBTC, Launch Expected Soon
  5. OnePlus Nord 3 Supposedly Surfaces on Company's India Website
  6. JBL Tune 130NC, JBL Tune 230NC TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  7. Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Moto G82 Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W) First Impressions: For Power Users
  10. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Stops Accepting Debit, Credit Cards for Subscriptions, App Purchases in India
  2. WhatsApp Updates Upcoming Feature That Will Let Group Admins Delete Messages for Everyone: Report
  3. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Final Trailer: Strange and Wanda Maximoff Recall What They’ve Lost
  4. California Governor Signs Executive Order to Craft Regulations for Cryptocurrency
  5. Coinbase NFT Marketplace Now Open for All Users, Still in Beta
  6. Facebook Parent Meta Slows Down Hiring, Freezes Recruitment for the Year
  7. OnePlus Ace Allegedly Facing Heating Issues, Company Says It's Normal: Report
  8. Coinbase Crypto Exchange Emerges as Receiver of First BTC-Backed Loan from Goldman Sachs
  9. Google Assistant in Chrome Can Now Automatically Detect, Change Breached Passwords: Report
  10. Bitcoin, Ether Post Big Gains After US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Goes Easy on Crypto
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.