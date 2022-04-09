Technology News
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Tickets Now Live for IMAX, 4DX Across India

Opening ticket sales in India nearly a month in advance is unprecedented.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 9 April 2022 12:05 IST
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Tickets Now Live for IMAX, 4DX Across India

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Xochitl Gomez, Benedict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness release date is May 6
  • Multiverse of Madness tickets are now available in select cities
  • Doctor Strange 2 ticket prices vary from Rs. 310 to Rs. 1,850

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ticket bookings are now live in India — in select cinemas and formats. On Saturday at 11am IST, Disney India announced that tickets for the highly-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe movie are now available in IMAX and 4DX only on ticketing partners BookMyShow and Paytm. As of now, I'm only seeing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness tickets for PVR Cinemas, including its own large screen P[XL] format in addition to IMAX and 4DX. Others — INOX, Cinépolis, and Carnival Cinemas — are expected in due time. Still, this is quite unprecedented as tickets for major Hollywood movies, let alone films from India, have never been made available almost a month in advance.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness tickets price and availability

At the time of writing, advance ticket sales for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are available in select few cities, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Pune, Kolkata, and Surat. As of now, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness tickets are not live in most cities and towns, including the likes of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Nagpur, Indore, Bhopal, Vizag, Vadodara, Ludhiana, and Agra. Depending on where you live, what screen you choose, and what time you decide to watch it, tickets price for the new MCU Doctor Strange movie vary from Rs. 310 to Rs. 1,850.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness tickets offers

Beyond the various credit/ debit card and wallet offers, you can save money on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness tickets by buying the movie pass on Paytm. BookMyShow has seemingly discontinued its version of it, in favour of a movie-specific pass. Paytm still offers a variety of Moviepass — its official term — for individuals and couples. You can save up to Rs. 100 on four movies with a Rs. 200 pass, up to Rs. 200 on four movies with a Rs. 550 pass, and up to Rs. 400 on four movies with a Rs. 1,090 pass. Validity is 30 days.

Directed by Sam Raimi (Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy), off a screenplay written by Loki creator Michael Waldron, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange/ Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Strange's friend-turned-foe Karl Mordo, Benedict Wong as the new Sorcerer Supreme Wong, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez who can travel between dimensions, Michael Stuhlbarg as Strange's rival surgeon Nicodemus West, and Rachel McAdams as Strange's former colleague and lover Christine Palmer. Patrick Stewart has confirmed he's in the movie, likely as Charles Xavier/ Professor X.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out May 6 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Book Your Tickets

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

  • Release Date 6 May 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Horror, Superhero
  • Cast
    Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rachel McAdams, Patrick Stewart
  • Director Sam Raimi
  • Music Danny Elfman
  • Producer Kevin Feige
  • Production Marvel Studios
  • Certificate U/A
