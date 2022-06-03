Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will release June 22 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, Marvel Studios announced late on Thursday. The latest chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — soon to be superseded by the new series Ms. Marvel, premiering June 8 globally — will arrive 47 days after its global theatrical premiere on May 6 in India, the US, and elsewhere. That's 22 less than the 69-day window Disney determined for Eternals, the previous Marvel movie it distributed. (The rights to Spider-Man: No Way Home are in the hands of Sony Pictures.) And just as it released in cinemas, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Unlike Eternals and 13 other MCU movies, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness seemingly won't offer an expanded IMAX Enhanced aspect ratio on Disney+. At least there's no mention of it just yet. If the Doctor Strange sequel will be IMAX Enhanced, then this is a curious omission. If it isn't, then it's interesting because all previous MCU Phase Four movies — including the Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow, Marvel's first Chinese-American superhero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and the aforementioned Eternals — have been given the IMAX treatment prior to this. Like with IMAX screens, IMAX Enhanced on Disney+ offers a 1.90:1 aspect ratio. That is 26 percent more picture for select sequences. IMAX Enhanced is not available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Doctor Strange 2 Review: The Multiverse of Madness Is Too Much and Too Little

Directed by Sam Raimi (Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy) and written by Michael Waldron (Loki), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness finds the titular sorcerer (Benedict Cumberbatch) having to save a teenager (Xochitl Gomez) who can traverse the multiverse from an unlikely foe. In addition to Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange/ Doctor Strange and Gomez as America Chavez, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch returning from WandaVision, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Strange's friend-turned-foe Karl Mordo, Benedict Wong as the new Sorcerer Supreme Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg as Strange's former surgeon colleague Nicodemus West, and Rachel McAdams as Strange's former lover and colleague Christine Palmer.

Spoilers ahead for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The newest MCU movie is filled with cameos. While Patrick Stewart confirmed his presence prior to release, many have since been unveiled officially by Marvel Studios — that includes the presence of the Illuminati. The group of heroes includes Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter/ Captain Carter, reprising a variant of a role she first played on the animated series What If...?; Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau/ Captain Marvel, a variant of her Captain Marvel character; Anson Mount as Blackagar Boltagon/ Black Bolt, a variant of his Inhumans character; and Ejiofor as Mordo, who's the Sorcerer Supreme in this alternate universe. Stewart's character has been kept under wraps, despite the obviousness of his role.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out June 22 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar wherever available. In India, the Marvel movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.