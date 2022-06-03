Technology News
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for June 22

Doctor Strange 2 coming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and English.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 3 June 2022 10:31 IST
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for June 22

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Rachel McAdams, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Xochitl Gomez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released May 6 in cinemas
  • Latest Marvel movie arrives on streaming 47 days after theatrical release
  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness directed by Sam Raimi

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will release June 22 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, Marvel Studios announced late on Thursday. The latest chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — soon to be superseded by the new series Ms. Marvel, premiering June 8 globally — will arrive 47 days after its global theatrical premiere on May 6 in India, the US, and elsewhere. That's 22 less than the 69-day window Disney determined for Eternals, the previous Marvel movie it distributed. (The rights to Spider-Man: No Way Home are in the hands of Sony Pictures.) And just as it released in cinemas, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Unlike Eternals and 13 other MCU movies, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness seemingly won't offer an expanded IMAX Enhanced aspect ratio on Disney+. At least there's no mention of it just yet. If the Doctor Strange sequel will be IMAX Enhanced, then this is a curious omission. If it isn't, then it's interesting because all previous MCU Phase Four movies — including the Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow, Marvel's first Chinese-American superhero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and the aforementioned Eternals — have been given the IMAX treatment prior to this. Like with IMAX screens, IMAX Enhanced on Disney+ offers a 1.90:1 aspect ratio. That is 26 percent more picture for select sequences. IMAX Enhanced is not available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Doctor Strange 2 Review: The Multiverse of Madness Is Too Much and Too Little

Directed by Sam Raimi (Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy) and written by Michael Waldron (Loki), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness finds the titular sorcerer (Benedict Cumberbatch) having to save a teenager (Xochitl Gomez) who can traverse the multiverse from an unlikely foe. In addition to Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange/ Doctor Strange and Gomez as America Chavez, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch returning from WandaVision, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Strange's friend-turned-foe Karl Mordo, Benedict Wong as the new Sorcerer Supreme Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg as Strange's former surgeon colleague Nicodemus West, and Rachel McAdams as Strange's former lover and colleague Christine Palmer.

Spoilers ahead for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The newest MCU movie is filled with cameos. While Patrick Stewart confirmed his presence prior to release, many have since been unveiled officially by Marvel Studios — that includes the presence of the Illuminati. The group of heroes includes Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter/ Captain Carter, reprising a variant of a role she first played on the animated series What If...?; Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau/ Captain Marvel, a variant of her Captain Marvel character; Anson Mount as Blackagar Boltagon/ Black Bolt, a variant of his Inhumans character; and Ejiofor as Mordo, who's the Sorcerer Supreme in this alternate universe. Stewart's character has been kept under wraps, despite the obviousness of his role.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out June 22 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar wherever available. In India, the Marvel movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

  • Release Date 6 May 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Horror, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 6min
  • Cast
    Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rachel McAdams, Patrick Stewart, Hayley Atwell, Lashana Lynch, Anson Mount, John Krasinski, Julian Hilliard, Jett Klyne, Charlize Theron, Bruce Campbell
  • Director Sam Raimi
  • Music Danny Elfman
  • Producer Kevin Feige
  • Production Marvel Studios
  • Certificate U/A
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Elon Musk Informs Tesla’s AI Day Pushed to September 30 as Company Is Working to Prepare Optimus Prototype

