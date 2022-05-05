Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — the new Marvel movie out Friday in cinemas — has leaked onto torrent sites and other networks that enable piracy, in two different file sizes (847MB and 2.13GB). While most copies are arguably genuine, given the attached screenshots and user comments attesting to their legitimacy, some are fraudulent and merely exist as a trap to load viruses, malware, and whatnot onto the computers of unsuspecting individuals. Surprisingly, the illegal Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness copies are better than we have seen in the past, though they are filled with advertisements. Gadgets 360 does not condone illegal file-sharing. It is against the law and filmmakers deserve to be paid for the content they create.

The first legitimate leaked version of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness showed up on torrent sites around 5:45am IST on Thursday, May 5, with the label “CAM” suggesting it was filmed with a video camera in cinemas. The new Doctor Strange movie released Wednesday in France, Germany, Italy, and Singapore, and Thursday in Australia, Ireland, Mexico, and the UK. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is due to release Friday in India, the US, and other parts of the world. According to publicly available comments, the illegal Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rips feature intermittent ad breaks. Additionally, there is a persistent ad watermark for an online gambling and betting website. These have been inserted digitally.

Unfortunately for Disney, Marvel Studios, and the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast and crew, the quality of the cam-recorded illegal Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rips is better than most rips. Per publicly available screenshots, Gadgets 360 can tell that there aren't severe issues with contrast, cropping, or colour. That said, there's still a perceivable lack of sharpness and detail. We won't be posting any screenshots out of not wanting to spoil any part of the film. Gadgets 360 has not been able to verify audio quality, though user comments suggest it's echo-y and muffled. The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness full movie leaks could be considered watchable, but naturally, you should check out the movie when it's officially available in theatres where you live.

Directed by Spider-Man veteran Sam Raimi, off a screenplay by Loki creator Michael Waldron, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange / Defender Strange / Sinister Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch returning from WandaVision, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Strange's mentor-turned-enemy Karl Mordo, Benedict Wong as Wong who is the new Sorcerer Supreme, Xochitl Gomez as teenager America Chavez who can travel between dimensions, Michael Stuhlbarg as Strange's former rival surgeon Nicodemus West, and Rachel McAdams as Strange's former colleague and lover Christine Palmer. Patrick Stewart is also confirmed to have a role, and there are hints at Hayley Atwell's return as Peggy Carter / Captain Carter.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out Friday, May 6 in cinemas in India, the US, and around the world. In India, the new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.