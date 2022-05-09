Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has rocketed to an estimated $450 million (about Rs. 3,482 crore) at the worldwide box office on its opening weekend. That is the second biggest global debut for a Hollywood movie during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — Spider-Man: No Way Home is the first — and the fourth biggest of all time for a Marvel Cinematic Universe chapter, after Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and the aforementioned No Way Home. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' $12.7 million (about Rs. 98 crore) opening weekend in India is also the fourth biggest for Hollywood, with the top three slots occupied by those exact same movies.

Of that $450 million worldwide, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness grossed an estimated $185 million (about Rs. 1,431 crore) from cinemas in the US and Canada, with the remaining $265 million (about Rs. 2,051 crore) coming in from 49 markets elsewhere. The biggest markets outside of the two North American markets are South Korea with $30 million (about Rs. 232 crore), followed by the UK at $24.7 million (about Rs. 191 crore), Mexico at $21.5 million (about Rs. 166 crore), Brazil at $16.3 million (about Rs. 126 crore), India at the aforementioned $12.7 million, Australia at $12.6 million (about Rs. 97 crore), Germany at $12 million (about Rs. 92 crore), France at $11 million (about Rs. 85 crore), Japan at $9.4 million (about Rs. 72 crore), and Italy at $9 million (about Rs. 69 crore).

Doctor Strange 2 Review: The Multiverse of Madness Is Too Much and Too Little

Aside from scoring the fourth biggest opening for a Hollywood movie in India, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness jumped to the fifth position in Malaysia and sixth in South Korea (assuming you include previews). The new MCU movie also delivered a new IMAX record for the month of May, with the big format responsible for $33 million (about Rs. 255 crore) of that $450 million total. For Marvel Studios, that $33 million figure is the fifth best global opening in IMAX.

Jude Law in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Elsewhere, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore — the third Harry Potter spin-off movie — brought in an additional $14.8 million (about Rs. 114 crore) worldwide this weekend to take its total to $363.8 million (about Rs. 2,815 crore). The biggest markets are the US and Canada at $86 million (about Rs. 665 crore), followed by Japan at $32.3 million (about Rs. 250 crore), Germany at $27.4 million (about Rs. 212 crore), the UK at $25.5 million (about Rs. 197 crore), China at $24.6 million (about Rs. 190 crore), and France at $20.5 million (about Rs. 158 crore).

Fantastic Beasts 3 Review: Better Than the First Two, But Is That Enough?

And lastly, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 — the sequel to the video game movie that now also stars Idris Elba — added $14.4 million (about Rs. 111 crore) at the worldwide box office this weekend. With that, its global gross now stands at $349.4 million (about Rs. 2,704 crore). The US and Canada are responsible for $169.9 million (about Rs. 1,315 crore), followed by the UK at $27.4 million (about Rs. 212 crore), Mexico at $18.7 million (about Rs. 144 crore), France at $16.1 million (about Rs. 124 crore), Australia at $14.8 million (about Rs. 114 crore), and Brazil at $10.2 million (about Rs. 78 crore). Sonic the Hedgehog 2 releases July 21 in Hong Kong, and August 19 in Japan.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 are playing in cinemas in India and around the world.