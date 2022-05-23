Technology News
loading

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Box Office Crosses $800 Million Milestone

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 23 May 2022 14:27 IST
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Box Office Crosses $800 Million Milestone

Photo Credit: Marvel Studios

A still from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Highlights
  • It is the second-highest-grosser in COVID times after No Way Home
  • Doctor Strange 2 has collected nearly Rs. 122 crore in India so far
  • South Korea is the best contributor to its non-American grosses

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has grossed $803 million (Rs. 6,235 crore) at the worldwide box office, since its release in theatres on May 6, to emerge as the second-highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the pandemic era. The top spot, as we all know, is occupied by the Tom Holland-led superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home, which raked in $1.89 billion (Rs. 1,46,766 crore) during its theatrical run. That said, the Doctor Strange sequel has outperformed films such as action thriller F9: The Fast Saga ($726 million), the James Bond thriller No Time To Die($774.2 million), and The Robert Pattinson-led DC film The Batman(($768.5 million).

Of the $803 million so far, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has collected $342.1 million (Rs. 2,655 crore) in the US and Canada. The remaining $461.1 million (Rs. 3,578 crore) came from nearly 49 markets elsewhere, with South Korea ($45.9 million), the UK ($43.8 million), Mexico ($35.7 million), and Brazil ($29.2 million) being the major contributors. The film, needless to say, hasn't been released in China and Russia.

Doctor Strange 2 Review: The Multiverse of Madness is Too Much and Too Little

In India, the second Doctor Strange movie has collected nearly Rs.122 crore so far, overshadowing the Ranveer Singh-led Hindi-language comedy-drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might have benefited from the fact that it was released in India nearly a month and a half after SS Rajamouli's Telugu-language period action drama RRR, and nearly three weeks after the Kannada-language actioner K.G.F: Chapter 2.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness remained in top position worldwide during the May 20 to May 22 weekend, collecting nearly $32 million (Rs.2,484) in the domestic market alone over its third weekend. It faced limited competition from the historical drama Downton Abbey: A New Era as the film collected $16 million (Rs.1,241 crore) to secure the second spot on box office charts in the US. This, however, is not surprising as the title, a sequel to the 2019 feature film adaptation of the period TV show Downton Abbey, caters primarily to older adults.

The second Doctor Strange movie is, however, not the only film to make headlines this week as the action-packed adventure movie Uncharted — also starring Holland — crossed the $400 million (Rs. 31.03 crore) mark worldwide while the animated adventure feature Sonic the Hedgehog 2 crossed $375 million (Rs.29.09 crore). While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness still has enough gas in the tank to put up good numbers in the days to come, it will face competition from the Tom Cruise-fronted action movie Top Gun: Maverick when it releases May 27 in theatres globally.

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness explores the concept of a multiverse, which was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe through the Tom Hiddleston-led series Loki and examined further in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Headlined by Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez, and Benedict Wong in key roles.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is playing in cinemas globally.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Book Your Tickets
Read Review

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

  • Release Date 6 May 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Horror, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 6min
  • Cast
    Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rachel McAdams, Patrick Stewart
  • Director Sam Raimi
  • Music Danny Elfman
  • Producer Kevin Feige
  • Production Marvel Studios
  • Certificate U/A
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness box office, Doctor Strange 2, MCU, Hollywood, Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Sam Riami, Marvel, Disney
Redmi Note 11T Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Likely to Sport MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC
Infinix Hot 12 Play Budget Smartphone With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Box Office Crosses $800 Million Milestone
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to No Longer Support iPhone Models Running iOS 10, iOS 11
  2. Realme Pad X Launch Set for May 26: Specifications, Design Teased
  3. Xiaomi Joins Hands With Leica for Launch of a Flagship Phone in July
  4. Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Series With Dolby Atmos Debuts in India
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. iQoo Neo 6 Launch in India Set for May 31: Expected Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched: Details
  8. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
  9. Apple Music Subscription for Students Becomes Costlier in India
  10. HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 13.5 2-in-1 Laptops Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chat Gets Warning Banners to Protect Users From Phishing Attacks
  2. WhatsApp Users Can Now Access DigiLocker Using MyGov Helpdesk Chatbot
  3. Tag Heuer Follows Gucci to Enable Crypto Payments; BTC, ETH, DOGE Listed as Acceptable
  4. Broadcom Said to Be in Talks to Acquire VMware
  5. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Box Office Crosses $800 Million Milestone
  6. Infinix Hot 12 Play Budget Smartphone With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Redmi Note 11T Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Likely to Sport MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC
  8. AMD Ryzen 7000 Series, AM5 Desktop Platform, ‘Mendocino’ Budget CPUs Announced At Computex 2022
  9. Xiaomi Announces Tie-Up With Leica, Xiaomi 12 Ultra May Pack New Camera System
  10. Apple Music Subscription Price for Students Hiked in India, Other Countries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.