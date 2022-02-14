Technology News
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer Seemingly Brings Back Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier

Are the X-Men on their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 14 February 2022 12:12 IST
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer Seemingly Brings Back Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness out May 6
  • To release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada
  • Charles Xavier’s voice heard in new Doctor Strange trailer

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' new trailer is here — in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. In between the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday, Marvel Studios unveiled a new trailer for its next big-screen Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure, led by Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange/ Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch. Shortly after, Marvel India put up the five local-language trailers on its official YouTube channel. The new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer has gotten fans very excited, for many believe a disembodied voice belongs to Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier — from the X-Men movies.

“Every night, I dream the same dream. And then, the nightmare begins,” Strange (Cumberbatch) says at the start of the new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer, as we see him experiencing horrific scenes. As we see him study a series of red blobs, he adds: “I did what I had to do to protect our world.” His friend-mentor and the new Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) tells him: “You cannot control everything, Strange. You opened a doorway between universes, and we don't know who or what will walk through it.” We get a bit more of the Strange-Wanda conversation from the first trailer, as Wanda says Vision believed the multiverse was “dangerous”.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hindi trailer

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Tamil trailer

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Telugu trailer

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Malayalam trailer

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Kannada trailer

And then midway through the new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer, shortly after his former friend-turned-foe Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) tells him that his “desecration of reality won't go unpunished”, Strange is carted off by robots to what looks like a high-council chamber. There, a guy who's never seen — except a portion of his bald head — says to Strange: “We should tell him the truth.” This is the moment that is making everyone go crazy, for the Internet believes the “Mystery Voice” — as the individual is credited in the trailer — belongs to Stewart's Professor Xavier, who has played the character six times, the last time being Logan in 2017.

Post that, the new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer moves into action-oriented gear, as we see Strange tumbling down weird dimensions — do one of them have dinosaurs or am I crazy? — and Wanda fighting off a villain who is pulsating with energy literally. “You break the rules and become the hero. I do it and become the enemy,” a frustrated Scarlet Witch tells him, as we are shown a version of Wanda visting a version of Scarlet Witch in what looks like the modern version of her (destroyed) home from WandaVision. “That doesn't seem fair,” she adds.

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer ends with the new dimension-travelling America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and Wong showing off their skills, before giving us a peek of a ghoulish Strange with many hands.

In addition to Cumberbatch, Ejiofor, Olsen, Wong, and Gomez, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also stars Michael Stühlbarg as a rival surgeon to Strange named Nicodemus West, and Rachel McAdams as Strange's former lover and colleague Christine Palmer.

Sam Raimi (Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy) directs Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, off a screenplay written by Loki creator Michael Waldron. John Mathieson is the cinematographer, Bob Murawski is the editor, and Danny Elfman returns as composer after Doctor Strange. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is the sole producer. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, and Jamie Christopher are executive producers. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a production of Marvel Studios, with Disney handling distribution globally.

Here's the official synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

In Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out May 6 in cinemas worldwide. In India, the second Doctor Strange movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster

Here's the new official poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

Doctor Strange 2 Poster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster

The official Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

  • Release Date 6 May 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Horror, Superhero
  • Cast
    Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez
  • Director Sam Raimi
  • Music Danny Elfman
  • Producer Kevin Feige
  • Production Marvel Studios
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
