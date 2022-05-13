Technology News
loading

Disney+ Hotstar Is Key to Disney+ Subscriber Growth, but Won't Deliver Way to Profit Disney Desires

Of Disney+'s 138 million paid subscribers, Hotstar contributes 50.1 million.

Updated: 13 May 2022 12:19 IST
Disney+ Hotstar Is Key to Disney+ Subscriber Growth, but Won't Deliver Way to Profit Disney Desires

Photo Credit: Reuters

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Disney+ is on track to reach the projected target subscribers by 2024

Highlights
  • Disney+ stock fell as much as 5.5 percent to a two-year low on Thursday
  • Meanwhile, spending on programming is expected to increase
  • Disney+ will produce around 500 shows in local languages around the world

Disney's quarterly results show a path for signing up a quarter billion subscribers: international expansion. But furious growth in customers outside the US is not so certain to bring bumper profits.

In markets like India, where Disney+ operates as Disney+ Hotstar, subscribers pay an average of 76 cents (roughly Rs. 60) a month. In the US, customers pay $6.32 (roughly Rs. 500) on average.

Disney+ ended March with 138 million subscribers, up 7.9 million from the previous quarter. The service is poised to launch in 42 countries this summer, said one Disney source, expanding its global reach to 106 countries.

It will produce roughly 500 shows in local languages around the world — including 100 from India — to attract subscribers in these markets.

But more than half of its quarterly subscriber gains came from Disney+ Hotstar in India, where the new season of the Twenty20 cricket tournament Indian Premier League drove growth. Disney+ Hotstar — available in four Asian markets outside India — now commands over 50.1 million paid subscribers.

Its stock fell as much as 5.5 percent to a two-year low of $99.47 (roughly Rs. 7,700) in early trading on Thursday, after over half a dozen analysts cut their price target on the stock.

Disney's streaming gains surpassed Wall Street's estimates for the marquee Disney+ video service, thanks to popular new releases including Pixar's Turning Red and Marvel's Moon Knight, but rising programming and production costs left some investors and analysts unimpressed.

"The market is now worried the combination of that subscriber guidance and rising costs to compete more broadly with non-Disney brands will result in a less impressive business at steady state," said MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson.

Disney's Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy's comment that second-half subscriber growth for Disney+ may not be significantly higher than the gains for the first half of the year "is likely to be a key concern among investors," noted Bank of America analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich.

But Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Disney+ is on track to reach the company's projected target of 230 million to 260 million subscribers by September 2024.

Operating losses for the company's streaming business, which also includes ESPN+ and Hulu, rose to $877 million (roughly Rs. 6,800 crore) in the quarter - triple the loses from a year ago, reflecting higher programming and production expenses.

Spending on programming is expected to increase by more than $900 million (roughly Rs. 7,000 crore) in the third quarter, as the company invests more deeply in original content and sports rights.

"We believe that great content is going to drive our subs, and those subs then in scale will drive our profitability," said Chapek during the investor call. "So we don't see them as necessarily counter. We see them as sort of consistent with the overall approach that we've laid out."

Paolo Pescatore, an analyst with PP Foresight, predicted Disney+ will continue to grow as it expands to new markets, and offers enticing content to stream, such as the Oscar-winning animated film Encanto. But that may not be a financial success.

"It is apparent that there is too much focus on net adds for all providers," Pescatore said. "Unfortunately given the nature of streaming, there will be high levels of churn which will impact all providers. This in turn will hit revenues and the bottom line."

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, IPL, IPL 2022, Disney Plus ARPU, Hotstar ARPU, Turning Red, Moon Knight, Encanto, ESPN Plus, Hulu, Bob Chapek, Christine McCarthy
Vivo S15, Vivo S15 Pro Launch Date Confirmed as May 19, Vivo TWS Air to Also Debut

Related Stories

Disney+ Hotstar Is Key to Disney+ Subscriber Growth, but Won't Deliver Way to Profit Disney Desires
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RRR: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
  2. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T Launch Date May Be Set for May 19: All Details
  4. Tata Nexon EV Max With Higher Battery Capacity and Range Launched in India
  5. How to Pre-Order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, GT7 Bundle in May 13 India Restock
  6. Vivo S15, Vivo S15 Pro Camera Samples, 80W Charging Teased Ahead of Launch
  7. Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Viewed 148.6 Million Times in 24 Hours
  8. Motorola Edge 30 First Impressions : Sleek and Powerful
  9. OnePlus Nord Buds Review
  10. Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Disney+ Hotstar Is Key to Disney+ Subscriber Growth, but Won't Deliver Way to Profit Disney Desires
  2. Vivo S15, Vivo S15 Pro Launch Date Confirmed as May 19, Vivo TWS Air to Also Debut
  3. Tata Motors Alerts About Inflation and Chip Shortage as Demand Improves
  4. Bitcoin Leads Marketwide Surge With Double-Digit Gains for Ether and Most Altcoins
  5. The Chainsmokers Are Turning One Percent Royalties of New Album as NFTs, Fans May Bag Giveaways
  6. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  7. WhatsApp Tests Bringing Its Useful Business Chat Filters to All Users: Report
  8. Dizo Wireless Power i Earphones With ENC Feature, Watch 2 Sports i With SpO2 Tracking Launched in India
  9. Apollo Moon Missions' Soil Samples Used by Researchers to Grow Plants
  10. Twitter Fires Executives, Stops Hiring as Musk Takeover Nears
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.