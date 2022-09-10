Disney+ Hotstar is bringing three new Indian titles to its streaming platform — Showtime, Mahabharata, and Koffee with Karan Season 8. The announcement was made by the Head of Content at Disney+ Hotstar Gaurav Banerjee on Saturday at the D23 Expo. This event is being held at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, United States. These three new shows strengthen the platform's collaboration with Bollywood producer Karan Johar as well as form a new association with Madhu Mantena, Mythoversestudios, and Allu Entertainment.

Banerjee joined a panel on international content at the D23 Expo to discuss "eclectic global content trends, particularly highlighting Disney+ Hotstar's role in shaping content in India and beyond." Here, he announced that Showtime, Mahabharata, and Koffee with Karan Season 8 will soon be launched on the streaming platform.

Speaking on the announcement, Johar exclaimed his excitement for the return of his talk show, which first aired almost 18 years ago, for another season. He revealed that Dharma Production will also be bringing a new fiction series titled Showtime. It will be a drama series that will try to bring forward the trade secrets of India's entertainment industry.

Mahabharata, on the other hand, will be based on one of the greatest epics of ancient India. Through the battle for succession between Pandava and Kaurava princes, it will speak of the ultimate conflict between "dharma" and "adharma". There are no details available regarding the cast of this show as of now.

Disney's D23 Expo kicked off on Saturday and is scheduled to run until September 11. During this annual event, studios like Disney, Pixar, and Marvel will be showcasing their future projects. Trailers for The Little Mermaid, Amy Adams-led Disenchanted, and Hocus Pocus 2 have already been revealed. Marvel also unveiled the trailer for the tactical role-playing game Midnight Suns and an untitled game that pits Captain America and Black Panther against each other.