Technology News
loading

Disney+ Hotstar Announces Mahabharata, Showtime, Koffee With Karan Season 8 at D23 Expo 2022

Koffee With Karan aired for the first time almost 18 years ago.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 10 September 2022 16:50 IST
Disney+ Hotstar Announces Mahabharata, Showtime, Koffee With Karan Season 8 at D23 Expo 2022

Photo Credit: Disney

Showtime will be a drama series based on India's entertainment industry

Highlights
  • Disney+ Hotstar has not revealed the cast of Mahabharata
  • D23 Expo is scheduled to run until September 11
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns, more trailers have been released at D23 Expo

Disney+ Hotstar is bringing three new Indian titles to its streaming platform — Showtime, Mahabharata, and Koffee with Karan Season 8. The announcement was made by the Head of Content at Disney+ Hotstar Gaurav Banerjee on Saturday at the D23 Expo. This event is being held at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, United States. These three new shows strengthen the platform's collaboration with Bollywood producer Karan Johar as well as form a new association with Madhu Mantena, Mythoversestudios, and Allu Entertainment.

Banerjee joined a panel on international content at the D23 Expo to discuss "eclectic global content trends, particularly highlighting Disney+ Hotstar's role in shaping content in India and beyond." Here, he announced that Showtime, Mahabharata, and Koffee with Karan Season 8 will soon be launched on the streaming platform.

Speaking on the announcement, Johar exclaimed his excitement for the return of his talk show, which first aired almost 18 years ago, for another season. He revealed that Dharma Production will also be bringing a new fiction series titled Showtime. It will be a drama series that will try to bring forward the trade secrets of India's entertainment industry.

Mahabharata, on the other hand, will be based on one of the greatest epics of ancient India. Through the battle for succession between Pandava and Kaurava princes, it will speak of the ultimate conflict between "dharma" and "adharma". There are no details available regarding the cast of this show as of now.

Disney's D23 Expo kicked off on Saturday and is scheduled to run until September 11. During this annual event, studios like Disney, Pixar, and Marvel will be showcasing their future projects. Trailers for The Little Mermaid, Amy Adams-led Disenchanted, and Hocus Pocus 2 have already been revealed. Marvel also unveiled the trailer for the tactical role-playing game Midnight Suns and an untitled game that pits Captain America and Black Panther against each other.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Marvel's Midnight Suns

Marvel's Midnight Suns

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Hocus Pocus 2

Hocus Pocus 2

  • Release Date 30 September 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Horror
  • Cast
    Hannah Waddingham, Doug Jones, Sam Richardson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tony Hale, Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, Froy Gutierrez, Whitney Peak, Dan Finnerty
  • Director
    Anne Fletcher
  • Music John Debney
  • Producer
    Lynn Harris
  • Production
    David Kirschner Productions, Walt Disney Pictures
The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid

  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Jude Akuwudike, Lorena Andrea, Kajsa Mohammar, Simone Ashley
  • Director
    Rob Marshall
  • Music Alan Menken
  • Producer
    Rob Marshall, John DeLuca, Marc Platt, Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • Production
    Walt Disney Pictures, Lucamar Productions, Marc Platt 5000 Broadway Productions
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Disney Plus Hotstar, Showtime, Mahabharata, Koffee With Karan Season 8, Disney D23 Expo 2022, Disney
Elon Musk Reportedly Adds Whistleblower Payment as New Reason for Termination of $44 Billion Twitter Deal

Related Stories

Disney+ Hotstar Announces Mahabharata, Showtime, Koffee With Karan Season 8 at D23 Expo 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6a Discounts Revealed
  2. Amazon Kickstarter Deals: Best Offers on Smartphones, Smartwatches, More
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Neo With Snapdragon SoCs Launched: Details
  4. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  5. Watch the Teaser for Kajol-Led The Good Wife, Coming to Disney+ Hotstar
  6. Oppo F21s Pro Series to Launch in India Soon: Details
  7. Realme GT Neo 3T Will Launch in India on September 16: Details
  8. Google Pixel 6a Review: Get It for the Cameras
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Main Sensor Launched: Details
  10. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Series Announced: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Disney+ Hotstar Announces Mahabharata, Showtime, Koffee With Karan Season 8 at D23 Expo 2022
  2. Elon Musk Reportedly Adds Whistleblower Payment as New Reason for Termination of $44 Billion Twitter Deal
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale to Start From September 23: Deals, Discounts, Launches, More
  4. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Surfaces on Google Play Console With Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC Ahead of Launch: Report
  5. iPhone 14 Series Features Upgraded HDR Gyroscope, 256G Accelerometer for Crash Detection
  6. Tesla Asks Twitter Users to Pick Next Supercharger Location via a Poll
  7. Supreme Court Asks MeitY if 'Protocol' for Internet Shutdowns Exists: Report
  8. iPhone 14 Series Confirmed to Feature 6GB of RAM Across Lineup: All Details
  9. Puma Launches Its First Metaverse Experience With NFTs Redeemable as Real Sneakers
  10. EU to Announce Cyber Resilience Act Aimed at Risky Smart Devices on September 13
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.