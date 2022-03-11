Technology News
Disney Says It Will Pause All Businesses in Russia a Week After Halting Movie Releases

Disney has many linear channels and consumer product brands across Russia, as well as a cruise port located in St. Petersburg.

By ANI | Updated: 11 March 2022 18:02 IST
Disney on March 1 announced its plans to halt the release of new movies in Russia

  • Disney will work with NGO partners to provide assistance to refugees
  • The Disney staff based in Russia will continue to be employed
  • Amazon, Netflix and WarnerMedia have decided to pause business in Russia

Nearly a week after Disney paused the release of its new movies in Russia, the company has now announced that it is "taking steps to pause all other businesses in Russia".

As per Variety, the Walt Disney Company is working to halt all of its businesses in Russia following the country's "unprovoked invasion of Ukraine," a spokesperson said on Thursday. Disney has many linear channels and consumer product brands across Russia, as well as a cruise port located in St. Petersburg.

Talking about the company's decision to suspend all of its businesses and services in the country, the Disney spokesperson said, "Given the unrelenting assault on Ukraine and the escalating humanitarian crisis, we are taking steps to pause all other businesses in Russia. This includes content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and linear channels."

The spokesperson added, "Some of those business activities we can and will pause immediately. Others — such as linear channels and some content and product licensing — will take time given contractual complexities."

While the businesses are being paused given the current situation, the staff based in Russia will continue to be employed.

"Even as we pause these businesses, we remain committed to our dedicated colleagues in Russia, who will remain employed. And we continue to work with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other much-needed assistance to refugees," Disney's statement read.

This move comes after the entertainment and media conglomerate on March 1 announced its plans to halt the release of new movies in Russia.

Russia has faced economic blowback to its decision to wage war on Ukraine. In response to the country's invasion, several entertainment companies including Amazon, Netflix and WarnerMedia, Sony Music have decided to pause or entirely withdraw business in Russia, while all of the major studios including Paramount Pictures have announced they will stop premiering their films in the country.

Outside of Hollywood, companies like Microsoft, Apple and Dell have suspended sales in Russia.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Disney, Walt Disney Company, Russia, Ukraine
Ukraine Halts Half of World's Neon Output Crucial for Making Computing Chips Amid Russian Invasion

