Technology News
loading

Diljit Dosanjh's Upcoming Thriller 'Jogi' Teaser Out Now

The film marks the digital debut of the Udta Punjab actor.

By ANI | Updated: 20 August 2022 13:29 IST
Diljit Dosanjh's Upcoming Thriller 'Jogi' Teaser Out Now

Photo Credit: Netflix

The Jogi teaser sets the scene in Delhi moments before the 1984 tragedy

Highlights
  • The film marks the digital debut of the Udta Punjab actor
  • Netflix also shared the teaser on Instagram
  • Jogi is based on the 1984 Sikh riots

Makers of the upcoming period emotional thriller film Jogi, on Saturday, unveiled the teaser of the film. Taking to Instagram, Netflix dropped the teaser, which they captioned, "Dekhiye Jogi ka haunsla, Jogi ki himmat, aur Jogi ki dosti. Jogi, streams on 16th September, only on Netflix." Based on the 1984 Sikh riots, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Amyra Dastur and Hiten Tejwani in the lead roles. Helmed by the Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar the film is all set to stream exclusively on Netflix from September 16, 2022.

The 40-seconds-long teaser sets the scene in Delhi moments before the 1984 tragedy and the aftermath as Jogi fights for family, brotherhood and unity against all odds.

The film marks the digital debut of the Udta Punjab actor.

Talking about his role in the film, Diljit said, "Playing the role of Jogi has been one of the most fulfilling experiences and I am excited for my digital debut on Netflix. The entire team has worked really hard to bring to life this beautiful story and I want to thank Ali and Himanshu for trusting me with this role. I am looking forward to audiences watching our film and showing their love."

The Tiger Zinda Hai director stated, "Jogi is a very special film to me and who better than Diljit to helm the role of Jogi! It's about hope, brotherhood and courage in the times of adversity and is a story of how tough times very often unite different people. I am extremely humbled that our story will reach millions of viewers not only in India but across the globe via Netflix."

Meanwhile, Diljit will be also seen in an upcoming family entertainer Punjabi film Babe Bhangra Paude Ne alongside actor Sargun Mehta, which is all set to release on September 30, 2022.

Ali, on the other hand, is also working on his next action thriller project Bloody Daddy with actor Shahid Kapoor. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of the French film Nuit Blanche.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Jogi, Diljit Dosanjh
Mumbai Traffic Police Said to Be Investigating WhatsApp Message Threatening 26/11-Type Terror Attack

Related Stories

Diljit Dosanjh's Upcoming Thriller 'Jogi' Teaser Out Now
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Officially Teased Again
  2. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  3. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  4. House of the Dragon Review: Game of Thrones Is Back — and It’s Great
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Motorola Edge 2022 With MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC Launched: All Details
  7. Mumbai Traffic Police Said to Have Received Terror Attack Text on WhatsApp
  8. Realme TechLife Buds T100 Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  9. Zomato-owned Blinkit Launches Printout Delivery Service in Few Areas
  10. Dell XPS 13 9315 With 12th Gen Intel Evo CPU Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Website Lists 10 Moto Edge, G Series Smartphones to Get Android 13 Update: All Details
  2. Diljit Dosanjh's Upcoming Thriller 'Jogi' Teaser Out Now
  3. Mumbai Traffic Police Said to Be Investigating WhatsApp Message Threatening 26/11-Type Terror Attack
  4. Apple Supplier Foxconn to Reportedly Invest $300 Million More in Northern Vietnam
  5. Google Pixel 7 Series Alleged Hands-On Video Shared Online; Said to Get Up to 12GB RAM
  6. Britain Sets Out Roadmap for Self Driving Vehicle Usage by 2025, Announces Plans for New Laws, Funding
  7. NASA Identifies Candidate Regions on Moon for Landing Artemis III With Next Americans
  8. Elon Musk Said to Approach Brain Chip Startup Synchron About Deal Amid Neuralink Delays
  9. Crypto Exchange FTX Ordered to Halt 'False and Misleading' Claims by US Bank Regulator
  10. Apple Reveals Serious Security Flaws Affecting iPhone, iPad, Mac Models; Experts Urge Users to Update Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.