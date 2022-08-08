Delhi Crime season 2 trailer is here. Early on Monday without any fanfare, Netflix dropped the full-length trailer for the return of its award-winning crime drama series, that stars Shefali Shah (Darlings) as Delhi Police South District DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. In the second season — also inspired by real life, as with the first season — Chaturvedi and her team find themselves chasing an oily gang of killers who are targeting the “vulnerable senior citizens” of India's national capital. Alongside the Delhi Crime season 2 trailer, Netflix also unveiled the official Delhi Crime season 2 poster.

“A big section of Delhi's population lives in slums, and serves the elite who live in palaces,” Chaturvedi (Shah) says at the start of the new Delhi Crime season 2 trailer, repeating a line that was also found in the season 2 teaser trailer. “Policing a city like this one is a complex task.” The Delhi Crime season 2 trailer then reveals a multiple elder murder, with Bhupendra Singh (Rajesh Tailang) noting that this falls into the “signature style” of someone they know. Chaturvedi notes they use iron rods, hammers and axes, and they coat themselves in oil to avoid being caught — literally.

As the murders rack up and the Delhi Police deepens its investigation, a “social boycott” begins in Delhi against the likes of watchmen, cleaners and office boys, as they are being fired “out of fear.” Chaturvedi notes that the ones being arrested lack the privilege, and that they are being “deprived of their basic human rights.” Sounds like a system we know. In another repeat of a line from the Delhi Crime season 2 teaser trailer, Chaturvedi wonders what they are doing wrong, only for Singh to remind her that they do not have the luxury to think of such matters.

The rest of the Delhi Crime season 2 trailer is made up of action snippets, with the newly-promoted Neeti Singh (Rasika Dugal) noting that “anger can't always be controlled,” and Chaturvedi's boss CP Kumar Vijay (Adil Hussain) warning of the “s--tstorm raining on his head if this isn't controlled right now.” In addition to Shah, Tailang, Dugal and Hussain, Delhi Crime season 2 also stars Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith, Tillotama Shome, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav, and Ankit Sharma.

“Inspired by true events, this season investigates the moral code of the Delhi Police. DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and team have evolved from the previous season. We'll see them weigh a lot of difficult choices… be it procedural or emotional,” Delhi Crime season 2 showrunner and director Tanuj Chopra (Punching at the Sun) said in a prepared statement. Rajesh Mapuskar (Ventilator) also directs Delhi Crime season 2 episodes.

Shah added: “I love every character I've played, but DCP Vartika Chaturvedi will always be super special. And I'm so proud of the role and Delhi Crime as a show. It's my favourite. And so is she. As an actor, it's fulfilling to portray roles like these. This season, the audience will see a human and vulnerable side of these seasoned police officers. I can proudly say this, Delhi Crime is a reflection of our passion for storytelling and the craft and we can't wait for the audience to watch it.”

Mayank Tewari (Bard of Blood), Shubhra Swarup (The Forgotten Army), Vidit Tripathi (Gullak), and Ensia Mirza (Ghost Stories) are responsible for the Delhi Crime season 2 scripts, with Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh (Prime Video's Unpaused) and Virat Basoya (Kya Haal, Mr. Paanchal?) contributing dialogues. Delhi Crime season 2 is a production of SK Global Entertainment, Golden Karavan, and Film Karavan.

All episodes of Delhi Crime season 2 are out August 26 on Netflix worldwide.

