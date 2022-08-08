Technology News
loading

Delhi Crime Season 2 Trailer: Shefali Shah and Co. Chase After an Oily Gang of Killers

Delhi Crime season 2 trailer also acknowledges the lack of privilege afforded to the poor.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 8 August 2022 11:49 IST
Delhi Crime Season 2 Trailer: Shefali Shah and Co. Chase After an Oily Gang of Killers

Photo Credit: Netflix

Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in Delhi Crime season 2 trailer

Highlights
  • Delhi Crime season 2 release date is August 26 on Netflix
  • Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal lead Delhi Crime season 2 cast
  • Delhi Crime season 2 poster unveiled alongside trailer

Delhi Crime season 2 trailer is here. Early on Monday without any fanfare, Netflix dropped the full-length trailer for the return of its award-winning crime drama series, that stars Shefali Shah (Darlings) as Delhi Police South District DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. In the second season — also inspired by real life, as with the first season — Chaturvedi and her team find themselves chasing an oily gang of killers who are targeting the “vulnerable senior citizens” of India's national capital. Alongside the Delhi Crime season 2 trailer, Netflix also unveiled the official Delhi Crime season 2 poster.

“A big section of Delhi's population lives in slums, and serves the elite who live in palaces,” Chaturvedi (Shah) says at the start of the new Delhi Crime season 2 trailer, repeating a line that was also found in the season 2 teaser trailer. “Policing a city like this one is a complex task.” The Delhi Crime season 2 trailer then reveals a multiple elder murder, with Bhupendra Singh (Rajesh Tailang) noting that this falls into the “signature style” of someone they know. Chaturvedi notes they use iron rods, hammers and axes, and they coat themselves in oil to avoid being caught — literally.

As the murders rack up and the Delhi Police deepens its investigation, a “social boycott” begins in Delhi against the likes of watchmen, cleaners and office boys, as they are being fired “out of fear.” Chaturvedi notes that the ones being arrested lack the privilege, and that they are being “deprived of their basic human rights.” Sounds like a system we know. In another repeat of a line from the Delhi Crime season 2 teaser trailer, Chaturvedi wonders what they are doing wrong, only for Singh to remind her that they do not have the luxury to think of such matters.

The rest of the Delhi Crime season 2 trailer is made up of action snippets, with the newly-promoted Neeti Singh (Rasika Dugal) noting that “anger can't always be controlled,” and Chaturvedi's boss CP Kumar Vijay (Adil Hussain) warning of the “s--tstorm raining on his head if this isn't controlled right now.” In addition to Shah, Tailang, Dugal and Hussain, Delhi Crime season 2 also stars Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith, Tillotama Shome, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav, and Ankit Sharma.

“Inspired by true events, this season investigates the moral code of the Delhi Police. DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and team have evolved from the previous season. We'll see them weigh a lot of difficult choices… be it procedural or emotional,” Delhi Crime season 2 showrunner and director Tanuj Chopra (Punching at the Sun) said in a prepared statement. Rajesh Mapuskar (Ventilator) also directs Delhi Crime season 2 episodes.

Shah added: “I love every character I've played, but DCP Vartika Chaturvedi will always be super special. And I'm so proud of the role and Delhi Crime as a show. It's my favourite. And so is she. As an actor, it's fulfilling to portray roles like these. This season, the audience will see a human and vulnerable side of these seasoned police officers. I can proudly say this, Delhi Crime is a reflection of our passion for storytelling and the craft and we can't wait for the audience to watch it.”

Mayank Tewari (Bard of Blood), Shubhra Swarup (The Forgotten Army), Vidit Tripathi (Gullak), and Ensia Mirza (Ghost Stories) are responsible for the Delhi Crime season 2 scripts, with Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh (Prime Video's Unpaused) and Virat Basoya (Kya Haal, Mr. Paanchal?) contributing dialogues. Delhi Crime season 2 is a production of SK Global Entertainment, Golden Karavan, and Film Karavan.

All episodes of Delhi Crime season 2 are out August 26 on Netflix worldwide.

Delhi Crime season 2 poster

delhi crime season 2 poster shefali shah delhi crime season 2

The official Delhi Crime season 2 poster
Photo Credit: Netflix

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Delhi Crime Season 2 Watch on Netflix

Delhi Crime Season 2

  • Release Date 26 August 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith, Tillotama Shome, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav, Ankit Sharma
  • Director
    Rajesh Mapuskar, Tanuj Chopra
  • Producer
    Florence Sloan, Aaron Kaplan, Jeff Sagansky, John Penotti, Kilian Kerwin, Mike Hogan, Pooja Kohli, Apoorva Bakshi, Sanjay Bachani
  • Production
    SK Global Entertainment, Golden Caravan
  • Certificate 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Delhi Crime season 2, Delhi Crime season 2 trailer, Delhi Crime season 2 release date, Delhi Crime season 2 poster, Delhi Crime season 2 cast, Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Netflix, Netflix India
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
LG Tone Free T90, T60 With 9 Hours of Battery Life, ANC Unveiled: All Details
Taiyi Group Acquires Huobi’s Tool Ahead of Metaverse Dive in Anti-Crypto China

Related Stories

Delhi Crime Season 2 Trailer: Shefali Shah and Co. Chase After an Oily Gang of Killers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  2. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  3. Provident Fund Data of 28 Crore Indians Leaked By Hackers, Says Researcher
  4. Nokia 2660 Flip Feature Phone Price Revealed: Details Here
  5. iPhone 14 Launch May Be Delayed Due to China-Taiwan Tension, Suggests Report
  6. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  7. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  8. OnePlus Nord N20 SE With Dual Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Spotted on Amazon Ahead of Launch: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Dates Revealed, Starts September 18
  2. Nokia 2660 Flip Feature Phone Price Revealed: Here’s How Much It Costs in Different Markets
  3. Taiyi Group Acquires Huobi’s Tool Ahead of Metaverse Dive in Anti-Crypto China
  4. Delhi Crime Season 2 Trailer: Shefali Shah and Co. Chase After an Oily Gang of Killers
  5. Fitbit to Discontinue Support for Music Transfer From Computers This Fall
  6. LG Tone Free T90, T60 With 9 Hours of Battery Life, ANC Unveiled: All Details
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022: Best Offers on Smartphones
  8. Xbox Series S India Price Hiked Again, Now Rs. 37,999: Report
  9. Apple May Delay iPhone 14 Launch Due to Possible Supply Chain Disruptions Caused by China-Taiwan Tension, Suggests Report
  10. WazirX Says Company Operations Being Conducted as Usual After ED Raids: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.