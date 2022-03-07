DD India will now be available to its viewers through an over-the-top (OTT) platform in several countries, including the US, UK and Australia, to put forth India's perspective on various international developments on global platforms and showcase its culture and values to the world, the government said on Monday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said Prasar Bharati has signed a memorandum of understanding with YuppTV, an OTT platform.

The move is part of the public broadcaster's "vision" to expand the global reach of Doordarshan's DD India channel, it said.

"In pursuance of its vision to expand the global reach of DD India channel, to put forth India's perspective on various international developments on global platforms and to showcase India's culture and values to the world, India's public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ‘YuppTV', an over-the-top platform, which is a gateway for television viewers across the globe," the statement said.

"With this, DD India is now available on the OTT platform of YuppTV in the USA, UK, Europe, Middle East, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand," it added.

Through YuppTV, one can watch live TV "anytime, anywhere" in the world, the ministry said. YuppTV has made Indian TV channels "easily and cost effectively" available across the globe, it said.

The content hosting agreement was signed by Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati and YuppTV founder and CEO Uday Reddy, it added.

"DD India, Prasar Bharati's international channel, is India's window to the world. The channel, through its various programmes, offers international viewers India's perspective on all domestic and global developments," the ministry said.

Available in more than 190 countries, DD India also acts as a "bridge between India and the Indian diaspora" spread across the world, it added.