DC Films Eyes Lego Franchise Producer Dan Lin as New Head, in the Vein of MCU's Kevin Feige: Report

The decision comes in the wake of Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav detailing a 10-year plan for DC Comics film and TV series projects.

By Rahul Chettiyar |  Updated: 26 August 2022 19:37 IST
Photo Credit: Rideback

Dan Lin also produced The Lego Batman Movie, starring Will Arnett in the lead

  • The move will ensure current DC Films President Walter Hamada exiting
  • Dan Lin previously worked with George Miller on a Justice League film
  • Sources claim involved parties are discussing salaries and Lin’s future

DC Films might have found its Kevin Feige in Dan Lin. The executive-turned producer is reportedly in contention to overlook all upcoming movies and TV series for the superhero arm. The decision comes in the wake of Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav laying out a 10-year plan for the DC brand — kickstarting a “reset” under a new team, focused on quality over quantity. The move will see current DC Films President Walter Hamada stepping down, paving the way for Lin to take over.

New candidate Lin, known for producing the Academy Award-winning The Lego Movie, is one of the strong contenders to take on the role. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the proposed system will skip three division heads — Warner Bros. Pictures' heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, HBO/ HBO Max chief Casey Bloys, and Warner Bros. TV chair Channing Dungey — putting control in the hands of one person.

Lin also shepherded 2017's The Lego Batman Movie, noting in a podcast earlier this month, that in 2008, he almost got the job of “overseeing the entire DC franchise.” At the time, he was working on a now-cancelled Justice League film with Oscar-winning filmmaker George Miller (Mad Max: Fury Road).

Reports claim that Hamada, the current head of DC Films, would transition out of the role. THR's sources claim that the involved parties are discussing salary and the future of Lin's production company Rideback. That said, the current DC chief will oversee the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam's cinematic release on October 21. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Hamada was not consulted on the shocking cancellation of the live-action Batgirl movie, starring Leslie Grace in the lead.

Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed that cancelling Wonder Twins, Batgirl, and Scoob! Holiday Haunt was a difficult part of this strategy, but it did not fit their vision to maximise financial returns. Other reports indicated that Batgirl underwent test screenings, with audiences calling it “irredeemable.” The movie, which was originally planned for an HBO Max release will not see the light of day, in cinemas or on the streaming platform.

CEO Zaslav stated earlier this month, that he was looking for a Kevin Feige-like figure to guide the DC Films brand over the next 10 years. Similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where all character stories are interwoven with each other, and eventually build up to a dramatic climax. At Warner Bros. Discovery's earnings call webcast, he also confirmed that Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, alongside the problematic Ezra Miller-led The Flash, have been marked safe for release. However, the David F. Sandberg-directed Shazam! sequel has been delayed to a March 17 release date.

Even James Wan's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom got pushed to December 25, 2023, as it needs more time in post-production. Meanwhile, Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux is in the early stages of production, while Matt Reeves has begun co-writing The Batman sequel with Mattson Tomlin. Both are deemed quality products by the WBD offices.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
