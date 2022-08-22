Technology News
loading

Days Gone Movie in the Works at Sony, With Outlander's Sam Heughan in the Lead: Report

Screenwriter Sheldon Turner envisions the Days Gone movie as a “love ballad to motorcycles.”

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 22 August 2022 16:29 IST
Days Gone Movie in the Works at Sony, With Outlander's Sam Heughan in the Lead: Report

Photo Credit: PlayStation

At launch, Days Gone was one of Sony PlayStation's least well-received titles

Highlights
  • The second PS game to film adaptation since Sony announced a universe
  • Outlanders fame Sam Heughan is set to star as the lead Deacon St. John
  • The game follows a drifter, as he fights zombies in the post-apocalyptic

Days Gone is getting a live-action movie adaptation. As per Deadline, Sony Pictures' PlayStation Productions unit is developing a film adaptation of the 2019 zombie survivor video game. Outlander's Sam Heughan is reportedly set to star in the lead role of Deacon St. John. The Days Gone movie script will be written by Oscar-nominated Sheldon Turner, who envisions the film as a “love ballad to motorcycles.” The Days Gone film joins the list of PlayStation titles set for a screen adaptation, including The Last of Us, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Developed by Bend Studio, the game follows Deacon, a bounty hunter and survivor in a deadly post-apocalyptic United States, who was subject to a massive zombie virus outbreak. As a drifter, he rides the broken road on his trusty motorcycle, and fights hordes of the infected while searching for a reason to live in the aftermath of the pandemic. Days Gone has sold 9 million units to date, after launching on the PS4 in 2019. This would be the second film adaptation of a PlayStation game since Sony announced a cinematic universe earlier this year.

It's interesting that Sony is developing a Days Gone movie, considering the company was unhappy with the success of the game, and refused to greenlit a sequel. At launch, it was also one of PlayStation's least well-received first-party titles. After Days Gone was ported to PC in 2021, it saw newfound success. In competition, we have a live-action HBO show of The Last of Us and a Netflix series based on Horizon Zero Dawn — both critically-acclaimed and adored by fans worldwide.

Days Gone is the newest video game movie set to make its Hollywood debut, coming off the heels of Uncharted earlier this year, starring Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Mark Wahlberg. The film grossed $401.7 million (about Rs. 3,207 crore) at the global box office despite negative reception from critics. Ghost of Tsushima would be another PlayStation title to be turned into a silver screen adaptation, with Chad Stahelski attached to direct. Stahelski is known for directing the John Wick movies.

For now, the remaining confirmed adaptations are all TV shows, starting with God of War, which is reportedly in early talks with Amazon Prime Video. Then we have the aforementioned HBO adaptation of The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey — both previously starred in Game of Thrones. On Monday, HBO released the first official teaser for the show, featuring the characters Joel and Ellie discussing the gruelling matter of loss.

Currently, there is no set release window for the Days Gone movie.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: days gone, days gone movie, days gone cast, sam heughan, sheldon turner, playstation, playstation productions, sony pictures, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Indonesia to Probe Telkom Indonesia, PLN Over Alleged Data Breaches

Related Stories

Days Gone Movie in the Works at Sony, With Outlander's Sam Heughan in the Lead: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  2. Apple Tipped to Launch 7 Devices at Rumoured September 7 Launch
  3. Asus ZenFone 9 May Launch in India on August 23 as Asus 9z
  4. Ola's First Electric Car Could Be Priced Between Rs. 40 to 50 Lakh: Report
  5. NoiseFit Core 2 Smartwatch With 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. How to Pre-Order PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundles in August 22 Restock
  9. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G, Smart TV X Series to Debut in India on August 30: Details
  10. FTX Crypto Cup: Praggnanandhaa Outwits Magnus Carlsen, Misses Top Prize
#Latest Stories
  1. South Korean Authorities to Levy Gift Tax on Crypto Airdrops: Report
  2. Huawei Mate 50 Series Launch Date Confirmed for September 6
  3. US Banking Giants Face Over $1 Billion in Fines Over Unauthorised Email, WhatsApp Use
  4. Android 13 Update Broke Wireless Charging on Pixel Phones, Pixel 4 Owners Worst Affected: Report
  5. Australian Government Prepares for Virtual Crypto Stocktake Ahead of Plans for Sector Regulation
  6. Vivo Y02s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. UPI Is Digital Public Good, Services to Remain Free, Ministry of Finance Says
  8. Bitcoin ATMs by General Bytes Compromised by Hackers, Undisclosed Amount of Assets Stolen
  9. Ola's First Electric Car May Come as a Premium Offering, Could Be Priced Between Rs. 40 to 50 Lakh
  10. Taiwan Urges Countries to Cooperate to Ensure Partners Have Reliable Supplies of ‘Democracy Chips’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.