Technology News
loading

Dasvi Movie Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan Tries to Pass Class 10 Exams. Netflix, JioCinema Set April 7 Release Date

Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur star alongside Bachchan.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 23 March 2022 12:11 IST
Dasvi Movie Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan Tries to Pass Class 10 Exams. Netflix, JioCinema Set April 7 Release Date

Photo Credit: Maddock Films/Jio Studios

Abhishek Bachchan in Dasvi

Highlights
  • Dasvi movie follows a jailed chief minister (Bachchan)
  • Gautam plays a cop, Kaur plays his wife on Dasvi
  • Though it’s a digital premiere, Dasvi is not a Netflix original

Dasvi is Netflix and JioCinema's next movie — it's out April 7 and stars Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur in the lead. On Wednesday, Netflix released the trailer for Dasvi, a comedy-drama that follows Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary (Bachchan) who is arrested in a teacher recruitment scam. After the police station chief Jyoti Deswal (Gautam) repeatedly embarrasses Ganga Ram who only studied till 8th grade in school, he vows to pass 10th grade exams — hence the movie's title, Dasvi is Hindi for 10th — while studying from jail. Meanwhile out in the world, Ganga Ram's wife Bimla Devi (Nimrat Kaur) is raised to the position of chief minister in his absence, and develops a liking for it.

The Dasvi trailer is full of songs — Ashish Pandit (83) provides the lyrics, while the music and background score come from the duo of Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya, collectively known as Sachin–Jigar. In addition to Bachchan, Gautam, and Kaur, Manu Rishi Chadha is also part of the Dasvi cast.

Tushar Jalota makes his directorial debut on Dasvi. Previously, Jalota has served as an assistant or associate director on Padmaavat, Barfi!, and Ram Leela. On Dasvi, Jalota is working off a screenplay by Ritesh Shah (Pink, Airlift), Suresh Nair (Airlift), and producer Sandeep Leyzell. The story comes from Ram Bajpai.

Kabir Tejpal (Chutzpah) is the cinematographer, A. Sreekar Prasad (Talvar) is the editor, Mayur Barathe (Criminal Justice) is behind the production design, Sheetal Iqbal Sharma (Mumbai Diaries 26/11) did the costumes on Dasvi, and Nitin Vasantrao Wable is the art director.

Leyzell is among the producers on Dasvi alongside Dinesh Vijan and Shobhna Yadav. Dasvi is a production of Maddock Films and Jio Studios, in association with Bake My Cake Films. Zee Music is the Dasvi music rights holder.

Here's the official synopsis for Dasvi from Netflix:

From counting votes to counting the days left for his 10th grade exams. Will Gangaram pass with flying colours? A politician finds out the hard way that being good with people doesn't make you good with the syllabus of class 10th.

Dasvi is out April 7 on Netflix and JioCinema.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Dasvi
Watch Options
  • JioCinema JioCinema
  • Netflix Netflix

Dasvi

  • Release Date 7 April 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur, Arun Kushwah, Manu Rishi Chadha, Arun Kushwaha, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Sumit Roy
  • Director Tushar Jalota
  • Music Sachin–Jigar
  • Producer Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav, Sandeep Leyzell
  • Production Maddock Films, Jio Studios, Bake My Cake Films
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dasvi, Dasvi movie, Dasvi trailer, Dasvi release date, Dasvi Netflix, Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur, Tushar Jalota, Dinesh Vijan, Maddock Films, Jio Studios, Bake My Cake Films, Bollywood, Netflix, Netflix India, JioCinema, Jio Cinema, Zee Music
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Xiaomi Rides Increase in Smartphone Demand to Post 21.4 Percent Rise in Q4 Revenue
Dasvi Movie Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan Tries to Pass Class 10 Exams. Netflix, JioCinema Set April 7 Release Date
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 2022 Smartphone Launch Schedule, Prices in India Tipped
  2. Nothing Launch Event Set for Today: How to Watch Live
  3. iPhone SE (2022) First Impressions: A Mix of Old and New
  4. A New OnePlus Nord Smartwatch Is Said to Be Coming to India
  5. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 to be Available for Pre-Orders on March 24
  6. Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro Soundbar With Inbuilt FM Radio Launched in India
  7. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  8. Poco X4 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for March 28: All You Need to Know
  9. Vi Blocks Nearly 8,000 SIM Cards After Madhya Pradesh Police Issue Notice
  10. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
#Latest Stories
  1. PlayStation 5 to Get Variable Refresh Rate Support in Coming Months, New System Software Updates Out Now
  2. Snoop Dogg Is Coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone, and Mobile
  3. Crypto.com Lands Official Sponsorship Deal for Upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup
  4. Tencent Posts Slowest-Ever Sale Rise in Q4, Regulation Impact Set to Ease
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Hints at Imminent Launch
  6. Uber Launches Advisory Council to Address Drivers' Concerns in India
  7. PUBG Developer Krafton Teams Up With Solana Blockchain, Likely to Add Crypto and NFT Twist to Games
  8. Avatar 2 Teaser Trailer to Debut in Front of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Screenings: Report
  9. Apex Legends Leak Allegedly Reveals Unannounced Heroes, Maps, Weapons, and More From Next 9 Seasons
  10. Russia Could Consider Using the Digital Ruble as Reserve Currency to Boost Economy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.