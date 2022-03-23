Dasvi is Netflix and JioCinema's next movie — it's out April 7 and stars Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur in the lead. On Wednesday, Netflix released the trailer for Dasvi, a comedy-drama that follows Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary (Bachchan) who is arrested in a teacher recruitment scam. After the police station chief Jyoti Deswal (Gautam) repeatedly embarrasses Ganga Ram who only studied till 8th grade in school, he vows to pass 10th grade exams — hence the movie's title, Dasvi is Hindi for 10th — while studying from jail. Meanwhile out in the world, Ganga Ram's wife Bimla Devi (Nimrat Kaur) is raised to the position of chief minister in his absence, and develops a liking for it.

The Dasvi trailer is full of songs — Ashish Pandit (83) provides the lyrics, while the music and background score come from the duo of Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya, collectively known as Sachin–Jigar. In addition to Bachchan, Gautam, and Kaur, Manu Rishi Chadha is also part of the Dasvi cast.

Tushar Jalota makes his directorial debut on Dasvi. Previously, Jalota has served as an assistant or associate director on Padmaavat, Barfi!, and Ram Leela. On Dasvi, Jalota is working off a screenplay by Ritesh Shah (Pink, Airlift), Suresh Nair (Airlift), and producer Sandeep Leyzell. The story comes from Ram Bajpai.

Kabir Tejpal (Chutzpah) is the cinematographer, A. Sreekar Prasad (Talvar) is the editor, Mayur Barathe (Criminal Justice) is behind the production design, Sheetal Iqbal Sharma (Mumbai Diaries 26/11) did the costumes on Dasvi, and Nitin Vasantrao Wable is the art director.

Leyzell is among the producers on Dasvi alongside Dinesh Vijan and Shobhna Yadav. Dasvi is a production of Maddock Films and Jio Studios, in association with Bake My Cake Films. Zee Music is the Dasvi music rights holder.

Here's the official synopsis for Dasvi from Netflix:

From counting votes to counting the days left for his 10th grade exams. Will Gangaram pass with flying colours? A politician finds out the hard way that being good with people doesn't make you good with the syllabus of class 10th.

Dasvi is out April 7 on Netflix and JioCinema.