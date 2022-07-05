Technology News
loading

Darlings Trailer: Alia Bhatt Netflix Movie Gets August 5 Release Date

Produced by Bhatt, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 5 July 2022 11:47 IST
Darlings Trailer: Alia Bhatt Netflix Movie Gets August 5 Release Date

Photo Credit: Netflix

Shefali Shah, Alia Bhatt, and Vijay Maurya in Darlings trailer

Highlights
  • Darlings trailer is driven by an Alia Bhatt voiceover
  • Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma lead Darlings cast
  • Gulzar, Vishal Bhardwaj provide lyrics, music on Darlings

Alia Bhatt's Darlings has a trailer and release date. On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled the teaser trailer for its next India movie — produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies, and Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine — that also stars Shefali Shah (Delhi Crime), Vijay Verma (Gully Boy), and Roshan Mathew (Choked). Alongside, the world's biggest subscription-based streaming service announced that Darlings would premiere August 5 on its platform worldwide. Darlings marks the feature film debut for director Jasmeet K. Reen, who has previously contributed to screenplays for Force 2, Fanney Khan, and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Darlings trailer

Driven by a Bhatt voiceover, the first Darlings trailer finds her character setting the stage for the movie, that's billed as a dark comedy drama which “explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.” Bhatt and Shah are the aforementioned mother-daughter duo, with Verma and Mathew playing their respective love interests. As you can tell, the lovers of the two women are roughly of the same age. The Darlings trailer doesn't explicitly call it out, but the signs of mistrust are clear.

Darlings cast

In addition to Bhatt, Shah, Verma and Mathew, the Darlings cast also includes Rajesh Sharma (The Tashkent Files), Vijay Maurya (Gully Boy), Kiran Karmarkar (Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii), Pooja Swaroop (That Girl in Yellow Boots), and Santosh Juvekar (Ek Thi Begum). Bhatt is a producer on the film via her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, alongside Red Chillies Entertainment's Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma.

Behind the scenes, Reen directs the Netflix movie off a screenplay she co-wrote with Parveez Sheikh (Queen, BellBottom). Maurya, Reen, and Sheikh are responsible for the Darlings dialogues. Vishal Bhardwaj is the music director, while Prashant Pillai (Wazir, Sadak 2) does the original score. The legendary Gulzar delivers the lyrics for the Darlings songs.

Anil Mehta (Jersey, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar) is the cinematographer. Nitin Baid (Masaan, Gully Boy) is the editor. Garima Mathur (Attack, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar) is the production designer, Veera Kapur Ee (Pink, Sardar Udham) did the costumes, and Anirban Sengupta (Badla, Escaype Live) is the Darlings sound designer.

Darlings runtime, release date

The 134-minute-long Darlings is out August 5 on Netflix in India and around the world. Before that, Netflix India will treat us to the Jitendra Kumar-led Jaadugar on July 15.

Darlings poster

Here's the official poster for Darlings via Netflix:

darlings poster full darlings poster

The official Darlings poster
Photo Credit: Netflix

Darlings Watch on Netflix

Darlings

  • Release Date 5 August 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 14min
  • Cast
    Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Sharma, Vijay Maurya, Kiran Karmarkar, Pooja Swaroop, Santosh Juvekar
  • Director
    Jasmeet K. Reen
  • Music Vishal Bhardwaj
  • Producer
    Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, Gaurav Verma
  • Production
    Red Chillies Entertainment, Eternal Sunshine Productions
  • Certificate 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Darlings, Darlings movie, Darlings cast, Darlings release date, Darlings trailer, Darlings Netflix, Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma, Roshan Mathew, Jasmeet K Reen, Eternal Sunshine Productions, Red Chillies, Netflix, Netflix India, Rajesh Sharma, Vijay Maurya, Gauri Khan, Gaurav Verma, Vishal Bhardwaj, Gulzar, Anil Mehta, Nitin Baid
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Crypto Trading Volumes in India Take a Hit Following TDS Rule Enforcement
Darlings Trailer: Alia Bhatt Netflix Movie Gets August 5 Release Date
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  3. iPhone in the Future May Work in the Rain, Patent Suggests
  4. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Set to Debut on July 12
  5. Infinix Note 12 5G Series Will Launch in India on July 8: All Details
  6. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Teased by Company: All Details Here
  7. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: When to Expect It in India
  8. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 With Intel Core i5 Goes on Sale in India
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India, Storage Variants Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Said to Pause Production After Shaky Quarter With Historic Production Milestone
  2. Motorola X30 Pro Primary Camera to Feature 1/1.22-Inch Sensor: Lenovo Executive
  3. Xiaomi CyberDog, a Robotic Dog Powered by Nvidia's AI Platform, Unveiled in India
  4. Nexo Seeks to Acquire Vauld, Amid Increasing Consolidation in Digital Currency Industry
  5. Digital Markets Act, Digital Services Act Passed as EU Moves to Rein in Big Tech; Enforcement Concerns Remain
  6. TikTok Accused by Rights Activists of Breaching EU Laws for Targeted Advertising Policy
  7. Boult Drift Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India, Cosmic Coming on July 9: All Details
  8. Polkadot Builder Parity Technologies Add Three New Executives to Its Leadership Team
  9. FTX US Has Agreed to Acquire Crypto Lender BlockFi for Up to $240 Million
  10. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.