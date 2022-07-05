Alia Bhatt's Darlings has a trailer and release date. On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled the teaser trailer for its next India movie — produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies, and Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine — that also stars Shefali Shah (Delhi Crime), Vijay Verma (Gully Boy), and Roshan Mathew (Choked). Alongside, the world's biggest subscription-based streaming service announced that Darlings would premiere August 5 on its platform worldwide. Darlings marks the feature film debut for director Jasmeet K. Reen, who has previously contributed to screenplays for Force 2, Fanney Khan, and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Darlings trailer

Driven by a Bhatt voiceover, the first Darlings trailer finds her character setting the stage for the movie, that's billed as a dark comedy drama which “explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.” Bhatt and Shah are the aforementioned mother-daughter duo, with Verma and Mathew playing their respective love interests. As you can tell, the lovers of the two women are roughly of the same age. The Darlings trailer doesn't explicitly call it out, but the signs of mistrust are clear.

Darlings cast

In addition to Bhatt, Shah, Verma and Mathew, the Darlings cast also includes Rajesh Sharma (The Tashkent Files), Vijay Maurya (Gully Boy), Kiran Karmarkar (Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii), Pooja Swaroop (That Girl in Yellow Boots), and Santosh Juvekar (Ek Thi Begum). Bhatt is a producer on the film via her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, alongside Red Chillies Entertainment's Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma.

Behind the scenes, Reen directs the Netflix movie off a screenplay she co-wrote with Parveez Sheikh (Queen, BellBottom). Maurya, Reen, and Sheikh are responsible for the Darlings dialogues. Vishal Bhardwaj is the music director, while Prashant Pillai (Wazir, Sadak 2) does the original score. The legendary Gulzar delivers the lyrics for the Darlings songs.

Anil Mehta (Jersey, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar) is the cinematographer. Nitin Baid (Masaan, Gully Boy) is the editor. Garima Mathur (Attack, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar) is the production designer, Veera Kapur Ee (Pink, Sardar Udham) did the costumes, and Anirban Sengupta (Badla, Escaype Live) is the Darlings sound designer.

The 134-minute-long Darlings is out August 5 on Netflix in India and around the world. Before that, Netflix India will treat us to the Jitendra Kumar-led Jaadugar on July 15.

Darlings poster

Here's the official poster for Darlings via Netflix:

The official Darlings poster

Photo Credit: Netflix