The Suicide Squad breakout star Daniela Melchior will appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in a minor role, Deadline reports, reuniting her with director James Gunn.

However, Gunn stated that the actress will not play Moondragon, as had been speculated online. Melchior becomes the latest entrant to the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The anticipated threequel, starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki, and Will Poulter, concluded filming in early May.

When production had wrapped, Gunn had hinted at the film's inclusion of an "unannounced actor." Melchior isn't the individual in question, per Deadline, and neither is it Keanu Reeves, whose name had been floated by the rumour mill.

While the premise of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has remained a mystery, previous chapters have featured half-human, half-alien Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord (Pratt), and his gang of intergalactic criminals as they fought off different dangers to their cosmos. Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy will conclude with Vol. 3.

In November of 2021, filming on the Kevin Feige-produced Marvel film began. Executive producers are Victoria Alonso, Louis D'Esposito, and Nikolas Korda, with David J. Grant and Simon Hatt serving as co-producers.

The first two films in the franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), grossed over $1.6 billion (roughly Rs. 12,400 crore) worldwide.

Melchior has also landed roles in upcoming films Fast X, Assassin Club with Henry Golding, and Marlowe with Liam Neeson, following her role as Ratcatcher in The Suicide Squad.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is out May 5, 2023 in cinemas worldwide.