Madame Web: Dakota Johnson Said to Be in Talks to Join Sony's Spider-Man Universe

Web will be the first female superhero in Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

By ANI | Updated: 4 February 2022 14:45 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Dakota Johnson could soon suit up as Madame Web in Sony's upcoming feature film

  • 'Madame Web' is centred on Sony's Spider-Man character
  • Web will be Sony's first female superhero in the Spider-Man Universe
  • Madame Web can predict the fate of other superheroes

Dakota Johnson could soon be suiting up to play her first superhero role as she is in talks to play Madame Web in Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spinoff.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 32-year-old actor might play the title character in Madame Web, the Sony spinoff centred on the Spider-Man character. S.J. Clarkson is set to direct the feature, which is part of Sony's growing stable of films based on Marvel characters.

The film is centred on Madame Web, a mutant with psychic sensory powers making her able to predict the future of other superheroes in the universe.

Web will be the first female superhero in the Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

In the comic books, Web is a blind, elderly woman who suffers from myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disorder that forces her to use a life support system. She guides others rather than risk her own life in conflict.

Clarkson, a writer and director on Jessica Jones and The Defenders, is set to helm the project with Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless writing the script.

Sony is developing the film following the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In addition to Madame Web, Sony is expanding the Spider-Verse to include films starring Venom, Morbius and Kraven. Madame Web would also mark Johnson's first major franchise since Fifty Shades of Grey.

Most recently, Johnson starred in the critically acclaimed The Lost Daughter and Sundance Film Festival Audience Award winner Cha Cha Real Smooth.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Book Your Tickets
Read Review

Spider-Man: No Way Home

  • Release Date 16 December 2021
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Duration 2h 28min
  • Cast
    Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
  • Director Jon Watts
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal
  • Production Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, Pascal Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Vivo T1 5G Price in India, Specifications Leak; Snapdragon 695 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Tipped
