Technology News
loading

Dahan Trailer: Disney+ Hotstar Sets September 16 Release Date for Tisca Chopra Series

Chopra-led Hotstar Specials is a supernatural horror series.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, David Delima |  Updated: 30 August 2022 16:03 IST
Dahan Trailer: Disney+ Hotstar Sets September 16 Release Date for Tisca Chopra Series

Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Saurabh Shukla in a still from Dahan

Highlights
  • Disney+ Hotstar’s Dahan comprises nine episodes
  • Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla, Rajesh Tailang part of the cast
  • Dahan marks Vikranth Pawar’s first major directorial break

Dahan, a new Hotstar Specials, just got a trailer and release date. Disney+ Hotstar unveiled the trailer from the upcoming Tisca Chopra-led supernatural horror, ahead of its release on September 16. The nine-episode-long series is helmed by Vikranth Pawar, marking his first full-length project since directing a few short films in the past. The series script is penned by a team of three: Nisarg Mehta, Nikhil Nair, and Shiva Bajpai, with the former two collaborating on Disney+ Hotstar's Collar Bomb, last year.

Set in the fictional town of Shilaspura, the trailer for Dahan opens with a voiceover detailing its haunted past, as the silhouette of a man explores an ancient cave. As stated, centuries ago, the town was cursed by an elusive preacher, whose spirit is still contained within a mound. Such superstitious beliefs plague the village town of Shilaspura, with claims that if the spirit escapes, death and destruction are bound to ensue. Cut to the present, you have a rationally-minded district magistrate, played by Chopra, who intends to mine the rare minerals surrounding the mound.

Tensions rise, as the villagers warn her about the dangers — even bringing a new preacher (Saurabh Shukla) as an advisor. As such, the officer and her team proceed with the mining process, thereby releasing the spirit into the wild. What ensues next is a series of bloodied events, as citizens either get killed or possessed — almost zombie-like. Other mysterious occurrences include random bursts of rainfall, birds falling out of the sky, and dead fish floating atop the local river. The Dahan trailer concludes with a series of exorcisms and holy chants, as the locals start rioting amongst themselves.

“What I love most about Dahan – Raakan ka Rahasya is how it captures raw fear as each character faces their own demons. Avani Raut, my character, fights personal and professional battles when she is caught in the crossfire of superstition and the supernatural and resin and practicality on the other,” Chopra said in a prepared statement.

The nine-episode long series was shot in Rajasthan. Dahan also stars Rajesh Tailang (Delhi Crime), Mukesh Tiwari, Ankur Nayyar, and Rohan Joshi (Mentalhood).

Dahan will be available for streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, starting September 16.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: dahan, dahan trailer, dahan hotstar, dahan series, dahan hotstar cast, dahan hotstar release date, tisca chopra, saurabh shukla, rajesh tailang, rohan joshi, disney plus hotstar, hotstar specials, bollywood
Vi 5G Launch in India to Depend on Use Case, Customers Demand, Competitive Dynamics: CEO Ravinder Takker
Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120, NoteBook Pro 120G With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPUs Launched in India
Dahan Trailer: Disney+ Hotstar Sets September 16 Release Date for Tisca Chopra Series
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  2. Xiaomi Smart TV X Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India: All Details
  3. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120, NoteBook Pro 120G Laptops Launched in India
  4. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Set to Launch in India on September 6: Details
  5. Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Launched to Enable 5G Connectivity
  6. Astronaut Explains "Intriguing Sight" of Bright Dot Spotted on Earth
  7. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones With Microphone Launched in India: Details
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Neo Colour Options Tipped: Report
  9. Reliance to Develop New Budget 5G Smartphone With Google
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Circle Feature to Share Content With Smaller Groups Released: All Details
  2. Truecaller iOS Update With Improved Spam, Scam Detection Released: All Details
  3. Logitech G Handheld Gaming Console Images Leaked, May Be Powered by Android
  4. Infinix Zero 5G, Note 11, Note 12 Phones to Get Android 12 in India in September
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Receiving Android 12L Update With August 2022 Android Security Patch: Report
  6. Apple Watch Pro Tipped to Be Incompatible With Older Straps, New Bands Said to be Wider: All Details
  7. Oldest Planetary Nebula Hosted by 500-Million-Old Galactic Cluster Discovered: All Details
  8. FBI Issues Warning to Investors About the Vulnerability of DeFi Platforms to Exploits
  9. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked, Tipped to Launch Alongside Pixel 7 Series
  10. iPhone 14 Series Said to Get 82 Percent of Its Screens From Samsung Display: DSCC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.