Cyberpunk Edgerunners Trailer: Netflix Anime Series Takes Us Back to the World of Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners marks game developer CD Projekt Red’s first collaboration with an animation studio.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 2 August 2022 14:20 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

David and Lucy in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 1 will consist of 10 episodes
  • The anime is created by Studio Trigger, also known for Kill la Kill
  • It follows a street kid navigating a dystopian world, seeking vengeance

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners trailer is here. On Monday, Netflix unveiled a full-length trailer for the upcoming anime series that is set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. It marks Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red's first collaboration with an animation studio. Japanese company Studio Trigger spearheads Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, with season 1 consisting of 10 standalone original episodes. The anime studio was previously responsible for shows like Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill, and brings with it their vibrant art style. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners premieres exclusively on Netflix this September.

Set in the neon-drenched lanes of Night City, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners follows David, a new street kid navigating through a dystopian Blade Runner-esque world, plagued by machines, sex, and body modification. While the previously released teaser set the tone for this upcoming Netflix anime, the new Cyberpunk: Edgerunners trailer introduces the main characters.

The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners trailer begins with David wired into a VR headset, playing some kind of a video game or simulation. In the aftermath of his mother's death, he asks for the game chip to be plugged inside him, giving him special powers that allow him to trance past enemies.

It is also implied that fight sequences would take place in a simulation, although the editing in the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners trailer could be misleading. As he joins a crew of edgerunners, we are treated to the remaining lead characters, starting with Maine, who serves as the muscle of the group. Dorio is a firearm expert, Kiwi is an android adept at technology, there's short-fused Rebecca and the visored Pilar, and Lucy, who for now, represents the love interest.

In a behind-the-scenes look at Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Studio Trigger described it as a futuristic world, where gangs face off against the powerful Corpos, featuring themes of violence, mental anguish, and social inequality — similar to the CD Projekt Red game.

It is also mentioned that in the Netflix show, David attends a school for higher-class citizens, while coming from a poor neighbourhood. This is signified in a brief shot from the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners trailer where his mother says, “You have to become an elite and reach the top floor at Arasaka Tower,” with tears in her eyes.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners stars an all-Japanese cast: KENN, Aoi Yuuki, Hiroki Tochi, Michiko Kaiden, Takako Honda, Wataru Takagi, Tomoyo Kurosawa, Kazuhiko Inoue, Yurika Hino, and Kenjiro Tsuda. Studio Trigger is also known for Little Witch Academia, which launched in 2013 as a Kickstarter project, and now has two seasons — both available on Netflix India.

Meanwhile, Cyberpunk 2077 has come way past its original broken state, through regular patches, fresh content, and proper community feedback.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners releases exclusively on Netflix in September.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Watch on Netflix

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

  • Release Date September 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Director
    Hiroyuki Imaishi, Hiromi Wakabayashi
  • Music Akira Yamaoka
  • Producer
    Satoru Homma, Bartosz Sztybor, Saya Elder, Rafał Jaki, Dylan Thomas, Taiki Sakurai, Yoshiki Usa
  • Certificate 16+
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

