Technology News
loading

The Crown Season 5 Release Date Set for November 9 on Netflix — Tudum 2022

Imelda Staunton leads season 5 cast in the character of Queen Elizabeth II.

Written by Akhil Arora, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 24 September 2022 22:53 IST
The Crown Season 5 Release Date Set for November 9 on Netflix — Tudum 2022

Photo Credit: Alex Bailey/Netflix

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown season 5

Highlights
  • The Crown season 5 arrives nearly two years on from season 4
  • Season 5 will be the first season after Queen Elizabeth II’s death
  • The Crown season 5 is the penultimate season of Netflix series

The Crown season 5 now has a release date: November 9. At its online-only event Tudum 2022, Netflix announced that the fifth season of its period drama about the British royals will arrive in less than seven weeks. With the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II — played in the OTT series by Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix) in season 5, who takes over from Olivia Colman — The Crown season 5 is no doubt going to be an even bigger event for Netflix, given the increased interest in her life these days. Season 5 is set to be the penultimate season of The Crown, with an already-renewed season 6 in the works.

Staunton is not the only change in cast member — naturally. Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) is set to succeed Tobias Menzies in the role of the Queen's husband and Duke of Edinburg, Prince Philip, who died in April last year. Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread), meanwhile, is going to play Princess Margaret, Elizabeth's younger sister, taking over from Helena Bonham Carter. Dominic West (The Affair, The Wire) replaces Josh O'Connor, who previously played Prince Charles — crowned King Charles III earlier in September in real life — while Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet, Widows) is the new Princess Diana in the series, replacing Emma Corrin.

Tudum Netflix 2022 — All the Trailers and Biggest Announcements

The Crown season 5 will arrive nearly two years on from the release of season 4 — that was partly intentional, with the creators taking a yearlong filming break after filming on season 4 wrapped in March 2020. Production on the fifth season began in July 2021.

While The Crown season 5 was originally intended to be the show's final hurrah, that changed while storylines were being written for season 5. “It soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” The Crown creator Peter Morgan said then.

All episodes of The Crown season 5 drop November 9 on Netflix in India and around the world.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
The Crown Season 5

The Crown Season 5

  • Release Date 9 November 2022
  • Genre Drama, History
  • Cast
    Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Jonny Lee Miller, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki
  • Music Rupert Gregson-Williams, Lorne Balfe, Martin Phipps
  • Producer
    Peter Morgan, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Philip Martin, Suzanne Mackie, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Tanya Seghatchian, Nina Wolarsky, Allie Goss, Benjamin Caron, Andrew Eaton
  • Production
    Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Crown, The Crown season 5, The Crown season 5 release date, The Crown season 5 cast, Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki, Peter Morgan, Netflix, Netflix UK, Tudum Netflix, Tudum 2022
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Enola Holmes 2 Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Heads Her First Official Case at Tudum 2022
Emily in Paris Season 3 Trailer: Netflix Sets December 21 Release Date at Tudum 2022

Related Stories

The Crown Season 5 Release Date Set for November 9 on Netflix — Tudum 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Wearables
  2. Tudum Netflix 2022 — All the Trailers and Biggest Announcements
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches, More Wearables
  4. Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch: Details
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Review
  6. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  7. Jamtara Season 2 Review: As Poor as Season 1, if Not Worse
  8. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  10. Google Pixel 6a Review: Get It for the Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. 3 Body Problem Netflix Release Set for 2023. Here’s a Behind-the-Scenes Peek From Tudum 2022
  2. Emily in Paris Season 3 Trailer: Netflix Sets December 21 Release Date at Tudum 2022
  3. The Crown Season 5 Release Date Set for November 9 on Netflix — Tudum 2022
  4. Heart of Stone Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot Tease Their Netflix Action Thriller at Tudum 2022
  5. The Witcher: Blood Origin Sets December 25 Release Date at Netflix Tudum 2022
  6. The Witcher Season 3 Netflix Release Set for Summer 2023, Teaser Art Revealed — Tudum 2022
  7. Enola Holmes 2 Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Heads Her First Official Case at Tudum 2022
  8. Elon Musk Deploys Starlink Service in Iran Amid Country-Wide Internet Restrictions
  9. Oppo Find X6 Series Tipped to Include 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  10. OnePlus Nord Watch Renders, Specifications Surface Online; Tipped to Come With SpO2 Tracking
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.