Technology News
loading

Criminal Justice Adhura Sach Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi-led Hotstar Series Sets August 26 Release Date

Criminal Justice season 3 brings a new case centred around a celebrity murder.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 10 August 2022 16:48 IST
Criminal Justice Adhura Sach Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi-led Hotstar Series Sets August 26 Release Date

Photo Credit: Disney Plus Hotstar. Screenshot from Criminal Justice Adhura Sach Trailer

Pankaj Tripathi returns as advocate Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice season 3

Highlights
  • No word on an episode count for Criminal Justice Adhura Sach
  • Shweta Basu Prasad plays Lekha, the opposing prosecutor
  • Mita Vashist, Anupriya Goenka also part of season 3 cast

Criminal Justice season 3 trailer is here. Titled ‘Adhura Sach,' Disney+ Hotstar dropped a full-length trailer for the third chapter, which sees Pankaj Tripathi's return as a lawyer challenging the Indian judicial system. The studio released a short teaser for the show earlier this week. As a remake of the British original BBC show, Criminal Justice Adhura Sach brings forth a new spine-chilling case. It will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, starting August 26. There is no word of an episode count.

The ringing of a doorbell kicks off the Criminal Justice Adhura Sach trailer, as we see lawyer Madhav Mishra (Tripathi) opening his door to a stranger. The visitor, played by Swastika Mukherjee (Paatal Lok), identifies themselves as Avantika Ahuja, in need of dire help. Cold cuts reveal that her daughter Zara Ahuja had been found murdered by a group of fishermen, with the prime suspect being her own brother Mukul (Aaditya Gupta).

Taking the mother's plea into consideration, advocate Mishra accepts the case, to try and clear Mukul's name — as it gets tarnished by the media shoving boom mics and cameras into his face. Things seem to be progressing steadily until the trailer starts listing all the evidence held up against Mukul's statement. His phone contained pictures of the crime scene, fingerprints on the murder weapon matched, while the autopsy report revealed drugs in Zara's system — the same as the ones in Mukul's possession.

As you would expect, this creates a conundrum for our witty attorney, as we see him start suspecting his client. “Whatever it is, tell me the truth,” says Tripathi while we see a phone-recorded video of Mukul's violent acts. “I smell something fishy around here.” Starring opposite him would be Shweta Basu Prasad (The Tashkent Files) as Lekha, a prosecutor fighting to convict Mukul of the murder. Meanwhile, Gaurav Gera plays Mishra's assistant. A brief shot also reveals the suspect mixing some smokey yellow-coloured liquid — acid maybe?

“Only you feel Mukul is innocent, because you're his mother,” a voiceover utters, as we see quick shots of him being bullied at school and forcefully submerged in water — probably an aftermath of the allegations. Rohan Sippy, who directed Criminal Justice Behind Closed Doors, is back with the third season of the Hotstar special. The new chapter also brings back Anupriya Goenka as Nikhat Hussain and Mita Vashisht as Corporate Lawyer Mandira Mathur.

Criminal Justice Adhura Sach will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, starting August 26.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Criminal Justice Adhura Sach Coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Criminal Justice Adhura Sach

  • Release Date 26 August 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery
  • Cast
    Pankaj Tripathi
  • Production
    BBC Studios India, Applause Entertainment
  • Certificate 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: criminal justice, criminal justice season 3, criminal justice adhura sach, criminal justice season 3 trailer, criminal justice adhura sach trailer, criminal justice pankaj tripathi, criminal justice hotstar, disney plus hotstar, criminal justice season 3 release date, criminal justice season 3 plot, hotstar special
Redmi A1 Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites; Tipped to Feature MediaTek Helio A22: Report
Former Twitter Employee Convicted of Spying for Saudi Arabia, Accessing Private User Data

Related Stories

Criminal Justice Adhura Sach Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi-led Hotstar Series Sets August 26 Release Date
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series With Temperature Sensor Launched: Details
  2. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro With 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio Launched: Details
  4. How to Play YouTube Videos in the Background on Your Phone for Free
  5. Lenovo Legion Y70 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 First Look: Iterative Upgrades
  7. Jio Independence Offer 2022 Brings ‘100 Percent Value Back Benefits’
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Promo Images Leak Online
  9. Everything You Need to Know About Spider-Man Remastered PC
  10. How to Activate Your Jio eSIM
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO Completes LEM Test Ahead of Gaganyaan Project, Launches SPARK Virtual Space Museum: Details
  2. Oppo Enco Air 2i TWS Earphones, Oppo Band 2 Launched: All Details
  3. China Launches 16 New Satellites Into Orbit for Commercial Remote Sensing, Atmospheric Imaging: Report
  4. Pegasus Spyware Creator NSO Group Has Large Presence in Europe With 22 Active Contracts: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 Said to Get September Release in India: Details
  6. iPhone 14 Pro Series Likely to Cost More Than iPhone 13 Pro Series: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Foxconn Feels Sting of Fewer Smartphone Sales, Says Demand Slowing After Pandemic-Fuelled Boom
  8. RBI Issues Stringent Norms For Digital Lending Services Aimed at Curbing Malpractice
  9. Oppo Watch 3 Series With Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, up to 15 Days Battery Life Launched: All Details
  10. Policybazaar Vulnerabilities Exposed Personal Details of Lakhs of Customers, Defence Personnel: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.