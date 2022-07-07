Technology News
loading

Comicstaan Season 3 Trailer: Amazon's Comedy Reality Show Returns, Promises to Be a Laugh Riot

Comicstaan season 3 trailer introduces us to the contestants, hosts, and judges.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 7 July 2022 17:43 IST
Comicstaan Season 3 Trailer: Amazon's Comedy Reality Show Returns, Promises to Be a Laugh Riot

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Zakir Khan in Comicstaan season 3 trailer

Highlights
  • Comicstaan season 3 trailer is a hilarious affair
  • Trailer features jokes about “threesomes” and dating
  • Comicstaan season 3 is out July 15 on Prime Video

Comicstaan season 3 trailer is out. On Thursday, Amazon Prime Video shared a nearly two-and-a-half-minute long trailer for the third season of its comedy reality show Comicstaan. The Comicstaan season 3 trailer introduces us to the eight contestants, as they try their level best to be funny. Some of the gags are genuinely enjoyable. In a particularly hilarious segment, a contestant says his first kiss turned into a “threesome”, as the cops intervened while he was getting intimate with his girlfriend. The witty wordplay, unsurprisingly, hits the right notes. A joke targeted at Abish Mathew, who hosts Comicstaan season 3 with Kusha Kapila, too tickles the funny bone.

The third season of Comicstaan will see seven mentors — Rahul Subramanian, Sapan Verma, Rohan Joshi, Prashasti Singh, Kanan Gill, Aadar Malik, and Anu Menon — train the contestants in different genres of comedy. Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta, and Kenny Sebastian serve as the judges on Comicstaan season 3.

Khan said in a prepared statement: “I'm absolutely thrilled about the new season of Comicstaan and it feels great to get back on the judge's seat. There is a certain rawness in each of the eight contestants we have this time. I must say that I'm really impressed with their growth during the course of this season, as they tested themselves on various genres of comedy. I have been associated with Amazon Prime Video in more ways than one, and this feels like home for me.”

Sebastian said that Comicstaan season 3 would help aspiring comics “get a massive leg up” in their career: “This show is extremely important to the stand-up comedy scene in India. It's a place for comedians to get a massive leg up in the business. The best part is that the quality of writing and performance has gone a notch higher in the third season. I thoroughly enjoyed judging their performances, and I cannot wait for the audiences to enjoy it too."

Comicstaan season 3 premieres July 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comicstaan Season 3 Coming to Prime Video

Comicstaan Season 3

  • Release Date 15 July 2022
  • Genre Reality
  • Cast
    Sumukhi Suresh, Kenny Sebastian, Zakir Khan, Neeti Palta, Abish Matthew, Kusha Kapila, Aadar Malik, Anu Menon, Kanan Gill, Prashasti Singh, Sapan Verma, Rahul Subramanian, Rohan Joshi
  • Director
    Angshuman Ghosh
  • Production
    Only Much Louder
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Comicstaan, Comicstaan season 3, Comicstaan season 3 trailer, Comicstaan season 3 release date, Amazon Prime Video, Zakir Khan, Abish Mathew, Neeti Palta, Kenny Sebastian, Sumukhi Suresh, Rohan Joshi, Sapan Varma, Kanan Gill
China Announces Mandatory Security Reviews for Companies’ Data Exports From September 1
Asus Zenfone 9 Alleged Promo Video Suggests Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz Samsung AMOLED

Related Stories

Comicstaan Season 3 Trailer: Amazon's Comedy Reality Show Returns, Promises to Be a Laugh Riot
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Thor: Love and Thunder Leaked as Marvel Movie Releases in Cinemas
  2. Thor: Love and Thunder Review: A Madcap Rush That Underuses Everyone
  3. Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour, Storage Options Leaked
  4. Google Chromecast With TV (4K) Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Debuts in India
  8. Sony Bravia XR-55X90K Ultra-HD Android LED TV Review
  9. Elon Musk Said to Have Twins With Top Neuralink Executive Last Year: Report
  10. Nothing Phone 1 May Get Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Ultra-Wide Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Death Note Live-Action Adaptation for Netflix to Be Headed by Duffer Brothers
  2. Realme Notebook Air With 4.9mm Wide Bezels to Launch on July 12; Colour Options Tipped
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Alleged TUV SUD Listing Tips 33W Fast Charging Support
  4. Delta Airlines Launches 'Parallel Reality' Personalised Flight Information Board At Detroit Metropolitan Airport
  5. God of War Ragnarök Set to Release on November 9; Pre-Order Bonuses, Special Editions Revealed
  6. Redmi K50i 5G to Be Available on Amazon, Price Leaked Ahead of July 20 Launch
  7. WhatsApp Working on Chat Sync Feature for Android Phones, Could Let Users Log in From Another Handset: Report
  8. Asus Zenfone 9 Alleged Promo Video Suggests Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz Samsung AMOLED
  9. Comicstaan Season 3 Trailer: Amazon's Comedy Reality Show Returns, Promises to Be a Laugh Riot
  10. China Announces Mandatory Security Reviews for Companies’ Data Exports From September 1
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.