Comicstaan season 3 release date is here. On Monday, Amazon Prime Video announced the third season of its comedy competition show Comicstaan is set to stream from July 15.

The eight-episode comedy talent hunt show will be judged by stand-up artists Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta, and Kenny Sebastian.

The mentors are Rahul Subramanian, Sapan Verma, Rohan Joshi, Prashasti Singh, Kannan Gill, Aadar Malik, and Anu Menon.

According to Amazon, Comicstaan returns with a "reinvigorated format", with eight contestants being guided by seven mentors across varied genres of comedy.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India, said Comicstaan made stand-up comedy "aspirational".

"We are excited to bring back this much-loved franchise, in a new, re-imagined avatar, to our audiences. The new season promises to take audiences on a hilarious ride as we find and nurture the next generation of stand-up comedians," Purohit added.

Produced by Only Much Louder (OML), Comicstaan will be hosted by Abish Mathew and Kusha Kapila. Angshuman Ghosh is director, and Kreeti Gogia is the creative director.

Rachita Arya, Senior Vice President for OTT content at Only Much Louder (OML), said the success of the show's two seasons motivated the team to go "a mile further".

"In season three, we are bringing an exciting brigade of new stand-up comedians, two hosts, along with four judges and seven mentors, who will guide the contestants on different styles of comedy in each episode," Arya said.

"We are confident that just like the previous seasons, audiences across the globe will laugh their hearts out on this occasion too," Arya added.

Comicstaan season 3 premieres July 15 on Prime Video worldwide.