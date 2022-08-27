Technology News
Comic Con India 2022: Dates, Venue Announced for Delhi and Bengaluru Event, Here's How to Purchase Tickets

Comic Con India 2022 has also announced dates for the Mumbai event, however the tickets are yet to be made available.

By Richa Sharma |  Updated: 27 August 2022 14:57 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/Comic Con India

Fans in Delhi can attend the Comic Con India 2022 fest on three days.

Highlights
  • Comic Con India — Delhi 2022 will take place in December
  • Comic Con India — Bengaluru 2022 is scheduled for November 19, 20
  • Tickets can now be purchased on BookMyShow

Comic Con India — one of the most popular pop culture events in the country — is back again this year. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of the dates for the Comic Con India 2022 event in various cities. Days after announcing the dates for Comic Con Mumbai in February 2023, the organisers have now revealed the dates for Delhi and Bengaluru event as well. The Comic Con India – Delhi 2022 will be taking place in the month of December, while Comic Con India — Bengaluru 2022 is scheduled for a November weekend.

Continuing its legacy, Comic Con India promises to cater to the interests of all fans with the best from the pop culture including anima, comics, cosplay, merch, toys, TV, movies, gaming & more. While the dates and venues for the Delhi and Bengaluru event have been announced recently, we are yet to get details about the guests of this year, cosplay rules and more.

And we are live! #Bengaluru & #Delhi #ComicCon passes are now available. Head to our link in bio or to @bookmyshow, before they are gone! More show related info coming up soon! #comicconindia #weareback! pic.twitter.com/NXPnQWZl8H

— Comic Con India (@ComicConIndia) August 25, 2022

Comic Con India — Bengaluru 2022: Dates, Venue and Details

Comic Con India is all set to host the Bengaluru event at the KTPO Trade Center, Whitefield. Fans can enjoy the ‘Best Weekend Of The Year' at Comic Con Bengaluru 2022 on November 19 and 20. The tickets for the show can be bought on BookMyShow. While a Single Day Pass for either day costs Rs. 799, the Super Fan VIP 2 Days Pass is priced at Rs. 2,499. For both days, the event will start from 11am IST onwards.

Comic Con India — Delhi 2022: Dates, Venue and Details

Fans in Delhi can attend the Comic Con India 2022 fest on three days between December 9 and December 11. Comic Con India — Delhi 2022 will be organised at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla. The tickets for the Delhi event can be purchased via BookMyShow. For the three-day event in Delhi, a Single Day Pass for either day can be bought at Rs. 799, while one can pay Rs. 2,499 for the Super Fan VIP 3 Days Pass. Comic Con India — Delhi 2022 will begin 11am IST onwards on the given dates.

As mentioned earlier, Comic Con India has also announced dates for the Mumbai event, which will take place on February 11 and 12, 2023. The event will be hosted at the Jio World Center, Bandra Kurla. However, tickets for the Mumbai show are yet to be announced.

