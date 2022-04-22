Technology News
loading

CNN Plus Streaming Service Shutdown a Month After Launch

The CNN Plus subscription-based service will be shut down by the end of April.

Updated: 22 April 2022 11:37 IST
CNN Plus Streaming Service Shutdown a Month After Launch

Warner Bros Discovery announced it would shut down its CNN+ streaming news service

Highlights
  • WarnerMedia merged with Discovery on April 8
  • CNN launched CNN+ late last month
  • The company also operates HBO Max and Discovery+

Warner Bros Discovery announced on Thursday it would shut down its CNN+ streaming news service less than a month after its highly touted launch.

The service, which sought to capitalise on the popularity of streaming video and the growth of digital news subscriptions, will cease operations on April 30. The executive who helped design CNN's streaming strategy, Andrew Morse, also will depart.

"CNN will be strongest as part of WBD's streaming strategy which envisions news as an important part of a compelling broader offering along with sports, entertainment, and nonfiction content,” CNN Worldwide Chairman and CEO Chris Licht said in a statement. “We have therefore made the decision to cease operations of CNN+."

Licht said CNN will focus its resources on its core news-gathering operations and building CNN Digital.

CNN launched CNN+ late last month, a mix of familiar faces such as Anderson Cooper and Chris Wallace, original series and new features like the "Interview Club." But it got off to a slow start, reportedly attracting just 10,000 viewers a day.

Its March 29 debut, ahead of parent company WarnerMedia's April 8 merger with Discovery, sparked speculation about its fate as a stand-alone service.

Warner Bros Discovery's global streaming president, J.B. Perrette, said in a statement that the CNN brand and its content will be part of a more comprehensive streaming offering. The company also operates HBO Max and Discovery+, two services the company has said it plans to combine.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CNN, CNN Plus, Warner Bros, Warner Bros Discovery, WarnerMedia
Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), Moto G 5G (2022) With Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
NoiseFit Buzz With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India, Sale Starts April 28

Related Stories

CNN Plus Streaming Service Shutdown a Month After Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With 108-Megapixel Quad Cameras Launched in India
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G India Price, Nord Buds Specifications Leaked
  3. Oppo Pad India Launch Timeline, Pricing Tipped: All Details
  4. OnePlus Buds N TWS, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Wireless Earphones Launched
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Pricing, Specs, Images Leak; Launch Imminent
  6. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream
  7. Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450, More: Leading Electric Scooters to Buy in India
  8. Moto E32 Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  9. Realme GT Neo 3 India Release Date Revealed by Company Ahead of Launch
  10. OnePlus Ace With 150W Fast Charging, 120Hz AMOLED Display Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Specifications Leak Tips 150W Fast Charging, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras
  2. Jio Fiber Postpaid Monthly Plans With 'Zero Entry Cost', Video Streaming Launched
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Royale Pass Month 10 is Live, Brings New Missions, Skins, Perks, More
  4. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With Dimensity 900 SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. India's Smartphone Shipments Grew Just 2 Percent in Q1 2022, Realme Sees Strong Growth: Canalys
  6. Climate Change Image Highlighted in Google Doodle for Earth Day 2022
  7. Pure EV Recalls 2,000 Vehicles After Electric Scooter Explosion in Telangana
  8. YouTube Music Unveils New Look for Smart Downloads With Sparkle Icon
  9. NoiseFit Buzz With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India, Sale Starts April 28
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.