Why Rs. 95? Because Chhello Show is India's submission to the 95th Academy Awards.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 10 October 2022 14:09 IST
Photo Credit: Roy Kapur Films

The Last Film Show is being distributed in the country by Roy Kapur Films in partnership with PVR

  • The movie is set in a remote rural village of Saurashtra
  • Last Film Show is set at the cusp of the digital revolution
  • It will be released by Samuel Goldwyn Films in the USA

Chhello Show, India's official Oscar entry, is set to release this Friday, October 14 in cinemas across India. As part of a new marketing stunt, Thursday previews for Last Film Show will be held in 95 theatres, with tickets priced at Rs. 95.

The Pan Nalin film will be screened at the 'last shows' on Thursday, a day prior to its Friday release. But why 95?

Titled Chhello Show in Gujarati, the coming-of-age drama is India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards, slated to take place in March 2023.

"There has been immense excitement among fans for our film Last Film Show, and we are all too happy to release it on the Last Show of Thursday," Nalin said in a prepared statement.

"Also, what better way to celebrate its selection at the 95th Oscars than by releasing it in 95 cinemas at a wonderful price of Rs. 95," Nalin added.

Inspired by Nalin's own memories of falling in love with movies as a child in rural Gujarat, Last Film Show is set at the cusp of the digital revolution.

Set in a remote rural village of Saurashtra, the film follows the story of a nine-year-old boy who begins a lifelong love affair with cinema when he bribes his way into a rundown movie palace and spends a summer watching movies from the projection booth.

In a joint statement, producers Siddharth Roy Kapur of Roy Kapur Films and Dheer Momaya of Jugaad Motion Pictures said they are thrilled with the big screen release of Last Film Show.

"With our exhibitors on board, we are releasing the film in the final shows of Thursday across 95 cinemas at a Rs. 95 ticket price. This is our humble way of honouring the love and excitement audiences across India have shown for our film. See you at the movies," they said.

Last Film Show is produced by Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films, and Chhello Show LLP.

The film is being distributed in the country by Roy Kapur Films in partnership with PVR.

It will be released by Samuel Goldwyn Films in the USA, Orange Studio in France, Shochiku Studios in Japan, and Medusa in Italy.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Chhello Show

Chhello Show

  • Release Date 14 October 2022
  • Language Gujarati
  • Genre Drama
  • Duration 1h 50min
  • Cast
    Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval, Paresh Mehta, Vikas Bata, Rahul Koli, Shoban Makwa, Kishan Parmar, Vijay Mer, Alpesh Tank, Tia Sebastien, Jasmin Joshi
  • Director
    Pan Nalin
  • Music Cyril Morin
  • Producer
    Pan Nalin, Dheer Momaya, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Marc Duale
  • Production
    Chhello Show LLP, Monsoon Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Roy Kapur Films
