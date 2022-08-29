Technology News
loading

Chakda 'Xpress: Netflix Unveils Behind-the-Scenes Look at Anushka Sharma-Led Movie

Chakda 'Xpress tells the story of India's former women's team captain Jhulan Goswami.

By Rahul Chettiyar |  Updated: 29 August 2022 17:20 IST
Chakda 'Xpress: Netflix Unveils Behind-the-Scenes Look at Anushka Sharma-Led Movie

Photo Credit: Netflix

Anushka Sharma in Chakda 'Xpress

Highlights
  • Chakda 'Xpress currently does not have a release window
  • Chronicles Jhulan Goswami's story from Chakdaha to the World Cup
  • Chakda 'Xpress marks Anushka's comeback from maternity leave

Chakda ‘Xpress just got a behind-the-scenes trailer. On Monday, at an event in Mumbai, Netflix unveiled a new look at the upcoming Anushka Sharma-led sports biopic. The film dramatises the tale of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami, who played a pivotal role in getting women's cricket the long-overdue fame and recognition. Prosit Roy (Paatal Lok) directs the film from a script by Abhishek Banerjee (Tanlines), serving as a comeback film for Sharma after her long maternity break.

The Chakda ‘Xpress BTS trailer does not divulge much, besides some random production clips and B-roll footage of Jhulan, played by Sharma, practising on the pitch. It then cuts to director Roy describing the premise of Chada 'Xpress, detailing her journey from small town Chakdaha, West Bengal, all the way to the 2017 World Cup finals. There are some brief glimpses of Sharma in short hair, portraying Jhulan's younger self — a tomboy of sorts — mimicking bowling techniques in the free time she gets at home.

“We are trying to capture the raw energy of Jhulan, and we are trying to be as honest as possible with the story,” he added. There's also a point when the real-life Jhulan Goswami shows up on set, guiding Sharma with character portrayal and techniques on the field. In addition to popularising women's cricket in India, Goswami also holds the world record for the highest number of wickets in an international career, which spanned over nineteen years from 2002 to 2021.

Netflix had released an announcement trailer for Chakda ‘Xpress earlier this year, which showed the dire situation the Indian women's cricket team was in. Stadiums were empty, there were no personalised jerseys, and it shed light on the over-saturation of male audiences/ fans in the sport. “If cricket is a religion, why are men the only gods?” a tagline appeared at the end of the trailer.

“At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport,” Sharma previously said in a prepared statement. “This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women's cricket.” Anushka is producing Chakda 'Xpress along with her brother Karnesh Ssharma via their production banner Clean Slate Filmz.

Currently, there is no release window for Netflix's Chakda ‘Xpress.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Chakda &lsquo;Xpress

Chakda ‘Xpress

  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Biography, Sport
  • Cast
    Anushka Sharma
  • Director
    Prosit Roy
  • Production
    Clean Slate Filmz
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: chakda xpress, anushka sharma, jhulan goswami, chkda xpress trailer, chakda xpress cast, netflix, netflix india, bollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Khufiya Teaser: Netflix Unveils Wordless First Look for Vishal Bhardwaj's Movie
Motorola Edge 30 Neo Tipped to Feature Four Colour Options; Alleged Renders Leaked Online: Report
Chakda 'Xpress: Netflix Unveils Behind-the-Scenes Look at Anushka Sharma-Led Movie
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Astronaut Explains "Intriguing Sight" of Bright Dot Spotted on Earth
  2. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones With Microphone Launched in India: Details
  3. Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Launched to Enable 5G Connectivity
  4. Reliance Jio to Roll Out 5G in India by October, All Regions by 2023 End
  5. Vivo Y35 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Poco M5 Launch Date Set for September 5: Details
  8. Hotstar Breaks Record With 25.3 Million Concurrent Viewers
  9. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Dual Camera Feature Launched, to Let Users Record Content Using Front, Back Snappers Simultaneously
  2. IRCTC Now Allows Passengers to Order Food via Chatbot on WhatsApp: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Getting August Camera Update With Improvements: All Details
  4. NASA Artemis I SLS-Orion Spacecraft Launch Cancelled Due to Engine Bleed Issue: All Details
  5. Qala Song: Netflix Unveils BTS Sneak Peek for Tripti Dimri-Led Movie
  6. Elon Musk Hopes to Launch Tesla Full Self-Driving in the US, SpaceX Starship into Orbit by 2022 End: Report
  7. Jio Platforms, Meta Launch JioMart on WhatsApp for Shopping: Details Here
  8. Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Announced During Reliance AGM 2022: Details Here
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Neo Tipped to Feature Four Colour Options; Alleged Renders Leaked Online: Report
  10. Chakda 'Xpress: Netflix Unveils Behind-the-Scenes Look at Anushka Sharma-Led Movie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.