Captain America: New World Order Announced With May 2024 Release Date

Fourth Captain America movie is part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 25 July 2022 11:40 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Anthony Mackie returns after three years in Captain America: New World Order

  • Captain America 4 in the works since April 2021 at Marvel
  • No cast confirmed for Captain America: New World Order
  • New World Order is one of six confirmed Phase 5 movies

Captain America 4 has a title and a release date. At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel Studios announced that the fourth movie — now with Anthony Mackie in the lead as Sam Wilson, previously also the Falcon — is called Captain America: New World Order and is slated to release May 3, 2024. It will be part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Alongside, Marvel Studios gave us the briefest of teases: “Sam Wilson is the new man with a plan.” That doesn't tell us anything, though I'm sure Captain America: New World Order will play off The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Especially given how that MCU Disney+ series ended. The series finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier saw Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) recruiting John Walker (Wyatt Russell) into her new team and dubbing him US Agent. And then, in a post-credits scene attached to the same episode, Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) — who had earlier revealed herself to be the villain Power Broker — got herself a full pardon from the US government and embedded herself in the CIA. Expect them to create chaos on Captain America: New World Order.

Though everyone expects Louis-Dreyfus, Russell, and VanCamp to star on Captain America: New World Order alongside the more-or-less set Mackie, Marvel Studios stopped short of confirming any cast members. The Disney-owned Hollywood giant also didn't confirm the names of writers and directors who are reportedly involved with the project. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier creator Malcolm Spellman and episode 5 writer Dalan Musson are said to be co-scripting Captain America: New World Order, with Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox) set as director.

The fourth Captain America movie is one of six confirmed movies part of the MCU's Phase Five, after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever closes out Phase Four on November 11. Paul Rudd-led Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase Five in February 2023, and it will be followed by James Gunn's final chapter Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May 2023, The Marvels with Brie Larson and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel in July 2023, Mahershala Ali-led Blade in November 2023, and the newly-confirmed Thunderbolts — also out of San Diego Comic-Con — in July 2024.

Captain America: New World Order is out May 3, 2024 in cinemas worldwide.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Release Date 3 May 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero
  • Cast
    Anthony Mackie
  • Director
    Julius Onah
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
