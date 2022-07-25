Captain America: New World Order Announced With May 2024 Release Date

Captain America 4 has a title and a release date. At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel Studios announced that the fourth movie — now with Anthony Mackie in the lead as Sam Wilson, previously also the Falcon — is called Captain America: New World Order and is slated to release May 3, 2024. It will be part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Alongside, Marvel Studios gave us the briefest of teases: “Sam Wilson is the new man with a plan.” That doesn't tell us anything, though I'm sure Captain America: New World Order will play off The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Especially given how that MCU Disney+ series ended. The series finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier saw Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) recruiting John Walker (Wyatt Russell) into her new team and dubbing him US Agent. And then, in a post-credits scene attached to the same episode, Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) — who had earlier revealed herself to be the villain Power Broker — got herself a full pardon from the US government and embedded herself in the CIA. Expect them to create chaos on Captain America: New World Order.

Just announced in Hall H:



Marvel Studios' Captain America: New World Order, in theaters May 3, 2024. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/Azgc0WiVIR — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Though everyone expects Louis-Dreyfus, Russell, and VanCamp to star on Captain America: New World Order alongside the more-or-less set Mackie, Marvel Studios stopped short of confirming any cast members. The Disney-owned Hollywood giant also didn't confirm the names of writers and directors who are reportedly involved with the project. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier creator Malcolm Spellman and episode 5 writer Dalan Musson are said to be co-scripting Captain America: New World Order, with Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox) set as director.

The fourth Captain America movie is one of six confirmed movies part of the MCU's Phase Five, after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever closes out Phase Four on November 11. Paul Rudd-led Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase Five in February 2023, and it will be followed by James Gunn's final chapter Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May 2023, The Marvels with Brie Larson and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel in July 2023, Mahershala Ali-led Blade in November 2023, and the newly-confirmed Thunderbolts — also out of San Diego Comic-Con — in July 2024.

Captain America: New World Order is out May 3, 2024 in cinemas worldwide.