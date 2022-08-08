Technology News
loading

Bullet Train Box Office: Brad Pitt Movie Speeds into $62.5 Million Worldwide

Top Gun: Maverick stands at $1.35 billion, while Jurassic World Dominion is now at $960 million.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 8 August 2022 14:32 IST
Bullet Train Box Office: Brad Pitt Movie Speeds into $62.5 Million Worldwide

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Brad Pitt in a still from Bullet Train

Highlights
  • Bullet Train was released in India on August 4
  • It saw the biggest overseas opening for a non-IP film since Tenet
  • Thor: Love and Thunder has collected $900 million, without China

Bullet Train has collected a decent $62.5 million (about Rs. 497 crore) at the global box office on its opening weekend. Out of that amount, $32.4 million (about Rs. 257 crore) were pulled in from 57 overseas markets, including India, which saw an early release on August 4, thanks to Sony Pictures. Meanwhile, Jurassic World Dominion overtook Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, becoming the second biggest worldwide grosser of 2022. The top spot is still held by Top Gun: Maverick, with a whopping $1.35 billion (about Rs. 10,743 crore) globally.

According to Deadline, the Brad Pitt-starrer saw the biggest international (minus US and Canada) opening for a non-franchise film since Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which was released in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Even with dinged reviews, Bullet Train is doing fairly well with the audience, who were expecting nothing short of a fun-filled summer action flick.

Bullet Train Movie Review: Brad Pitt Action Vehicle Never Really Gets You on Board

On a regional basis, the overseas market for the film was led by the UK with a $3.5 million (about Rs. 27 crore) start, followed by France at $3.1 million (about Rs. 24 crore) and Mexico just short at $3 million (about Rs. 23 crore). The UAE and Taiwan releases added $1.3 million (about Rs. 10 crore) each, while Germany and Spain raised the bar slightly, with $1.5 million (about Rs. 11.9 crore) and $1.4 million (about Rs. 11.3 crore) respectively. Deadline notes that the IMAX collections are at $4.1 million (about Rs. 32 crore), and that the $32.4-million overseas record does not include some markets. Bullet Train is due to release in South Korea on August 24, Italy on August 25, and Japan on September 1 — weird considering the movie is based in Tokyo. Also, India is nowhere to be seen on the list.

Jurassic World Dominion Review: What in the Actual Dino Is Going On?

The final entry into the rebooted Jurassic World trilogy, Dominion, stands second on the worldwide box office list with $960 million (about Rs. 7,636 crore), though the numbers are aided by the China release. The Tom Cruise-led fight action film, Top Gun: Maverick, however, has managed to retain the first position, while not having a China release, crossing $1.35 billion. Even Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder — which flew past the $500-million mark last month — has collected an impressive $700 million (about Rs. 5,567 crore), without China.

Thor: Love and Thunder Review: A Madcap Rush That Underuses Everyone

Additionally, Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru brought in $15.9 million (about Rs. 126 crore) over the weekend. The global total now stands at $757.9 million (about Rs. 6,028 crore). Furthermore, Warner Bros.' DC League of Super-Pets, released on August 5 in India, is now at a worldwide total of $83.4 million (about Rs. 663 crore).

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Bullet Train Book Your Tickets
Read Review

Bullet Train

  • Release Date 4 August 2022
  • Language English, Japanese, Spanish
  • Genre Action, Mystery, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 8min
  • Cast
    Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martínez Ocasio, Sandra Bullock, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, Karen Fukuhara, Masi Oka, Pasha D. Lychnikoff, Miraj Grbić
  • Director
    David Leitch
  • Music Dominic Lewis
  • Producer
    Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, Antoine Fuqua
  • Production
    Columbia Pictures, Fuqua Films, 87North Productions
  • Certificate A
Top Gun: Maverick Book Your Tickets
Read Review

Top Gun: Maverick

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Drama
  • Cast
    Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris
  • Director
    Joseph Kosinski
  • Music Harold Faltermeyer, Hans Zimmer
  • Producer
    Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison
  • Production
    Skydance Media, Don Simpson/Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Tencent Pictures, New Republic Pictures, TC Productions
Jurassic World Dominion Book Your Tickets

Jurassic World Dominion

  • Release Date 10 June 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller
  • Cast
    Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, BD Wong, Elva Trill, Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike, Dimitri Thivaios
  • Director
    Colin Trevorrow
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer
    Frank Marshall, Patrick Crowley
  • Production
    Amblin Entertainment, Latina Pictures, Perfect World Pictures
  • Certificate 13+
Minions: The Rise of Gru Book Your Tickets

Minions: The Rise of Gru

  • Release Date 30 June 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy
  • Duration 1h 28min
  • Cast
    Pierre Coffin, Steve Carell, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, Dolph Lundgren, Julie Andrews, Alan Arkin
  • Director
    Kyle Balda
  • Music Heitor Pereira
  • Producer
    Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy, Chris Renaud
  • Production
    Universal Pictures, Illumination Entertainment
  • Certificate U
Thor: Love and Thunder Book Your Tickets

Thor: Love and Thunder

  • Release Date 7 July 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy, Superhero
  • Cast
    Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe
  • Director
    Taika Waititi
  • Music Michael Giacchino
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
DC League of Super-Pets Book Your Tickets

DC League of Super-Pets

  • Release Date 5 August 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Animation, Superhero
  • Cast
    Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz, Keanu Reeves
  • Director
    Jared Stern
  • Music Steve Jablonsky
  • Producer
    Patricia Hicks, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Jared Stern
  • Production
    Warner Animation Group, DC Entertainment, Seven Bucks Productions
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: bullet train, bullet train box office, brad pitt, top gun maverick, jurassic world dominion, tom cruise, minions, minions the rise of gru, top gun maverick box office, jurassic world dominion box office, dc league of super pets, thor love and thunder box office, sony pictures, illumination, paramount, universal pictures, marvel, mcu, disney, hollywood
Scams Rise by Over 105 Percent in World's Most 'Crypto-Ready' Nation Hong Kong

Related Stories

Bullet Train Box Office: Brad Pitt Movie Speeds into $62.5 Million Worldwide
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  2. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India: Details
  3. Provident Fund Data of 28 Crore Indians Leaked By Hackers, Says Researcher
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  6. WhatsApp Users on Android May Soon Be Able to Hide Their Numbers: Report
  7. iPhone 14 Launch May Be Delayed Due to China-Taiwan Tension, Suggests Report
  8. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Bullet Train Box Office: Brad Pitt Movie Speeds into $62.5 Million Worldwide
  2. Scams Rise by Over 105 Percent in World's Most 'Crypto-Ready' Nation Hong Kong
  3. Bitcoin Continues to Hold Steady Above $23,000 While Altcoins See Gains Too
  4. Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for August 10, Specifications Teased
  5. Realme C33 Colour Options, Storage Tipped; India Launch Expected Soon: All Details
  6. Meta Begins Testing Super Live Streaming Platform With Creators: Report
  7. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India; Product Teased: All Details
  8. Apple's Decision to Delay iPadOS 16 Release Could Cause Problems for Some Users, Developers: Mark Gurman
  9. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Dates Revealed, Starts September 18
  10. Dwarf Galaxies of Earth’s Second Closest Galaxy Cluster Devoid of Dark Matter Halos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.