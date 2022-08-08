Bullet Train has collected a decent $62.5 million (about Rs. 497 crore) at the global box office on its opening weekend. Out of that amount, $32.4 million (about Rs. 257 crore) were pulled in from 57 overseas markets, including India, which saw an early release on August 4, thanks to Sony Pictures. Meanwhile, Jurassic World Dominion overtook Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, becoming the second biggest worldwide grosser of 2022. The top spot is still held by Top Gun: Maverick, with a whopping $1.35 billion (about Rs. 10,743 crore) globally.

According to Deadline, the Brad Pitt-starrer saw the biggest international (minus US and Canada) opening for a non-franchise film since Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which was released in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Even with dinged reviews, Bullet Train is doing fairly well with the audience, who were expecting nothing short of a fun-filled summer action flick.

On a regional basis, the overseas market for the film was led by the UK with a $3.5 million (about Rs. 27 crore) start, followed by France at $3.1 million (about Rs. 24 crore) and Mexico just short at $3 million (about Rs. 23 crore). The UAE and Taiwan releases added $1.3 million (about Rs. 10 crore) each, while Germany and Spain raised the bar slightly, with $1.5 million (about Rs. 11.9 crore) and $1.4 million (about Rs. 11.3 crore) respectively. Deadline notes that the IMAX collections are at $4.1 million (about Rs. 32 crore), and that the $32.4-million overseas record does not include some markets. Bullet Train is due to release in South Korea on August 24, Italy on August 25, and Japan on September 1 — weird considering the movie is based in Tokyo. Also, India is nowhere to be seen on the list.

The final entry into the rebooted Jurassic World trilogy, Dominion, stands second on the worldwide box office list with $960 million (about Rs. 7,636 crore), though the numbers are aided by the China release. The Tom Cruise-led fight action film, Top Gun: Maverick, however, has managed to retain the first position, while not having a China release, crossing $1.35 billion. Even Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder — which flew past the $500-million mark last month — has collected an impressive $700 million (about Rs. 5,567 crore), without China.

Additionally, Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru brought in $15.9 million (about Rs. 126 crore) over the weekend. The global total now stands at $757.9 million (about Rs. 6,028 crore). Furthermore, Warner Bros.' DC League of Super-Pets, released on August 5 in India, is now at a worldwide total of $83.4 million (about Rs. 663 crore).