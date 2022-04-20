Bridgerton Season 2 Becomes Netflix’s Most-Watched English-Language Series

Bridgerton season 2 — Netflix's hit period drama series — has surpassed its first season to become the most watched English-language series on the streaming service. Netflix's latest quarterly report revealed that the Regency-era series, produced by Shondaland, has amassed a total of 627.11 million viewing hours in the first four weeks, beating season 1's viewing hours in the same time span. Netflix's Korean-language series Squid Game still remains the streamer's most watched series yet. Meanwhile, The Tinder Swindler, based on Israeli conman Simon Leviev, has become Netflix's most watched documentary till date.

Netflix measures its Top 10 most popular TV series of all time based on watch hour in their first 28 days. Bridgerton season 2 amassed a total of 627.11 million hours of views as compared to the 625.49 million hours of views during first 28 days by season 1. Having released on March 25, Bridgerton season 2 climbed to the top with just five days to spare. Netflix announced last month that Bridgerton had been renewed through seasons 3 and 4.

Korean-language blockbuster series Squid Game still remains Netflix's most-watched TV series ever, with 1.65 billion hours viewed in the first 28 days.

The Tinder Swindler becomes Netflix's most watch documentary

The Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler has become the streamer's most-watched documentary to date. Leviev conned a number of women out of a lot of money on dating app Tinder. The documentary from The Imposter and Don't F*ck with Cats producer Raw TV, AGC Television, and Gaspin Media was watched for a total of 166 million hours in its first 28 days.

These reveals were part of Netflix's latest quarterly report, as I remarked earlier, where the streaming giant also reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter. Netflix fell well short of its forecast of adding 2.5 million subscribers. Suspending service in Russia after the Ukraine invasion also took a toll, resulting in the loss of 700,000 members. The lagging subscriber growth is prompting Netflix to contemplate offering a lower-priced version of the service with advertising, citing the success of similar offerings from rivals HBO Max and Hulu in the US.