Technology News
loading

Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 Trailer Release Date Set for October 27

Dr. Avinash Sabharwal aka J returns to hunt down six other victims.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 26 October 2022 19:30 IST
Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 Trailer Release Date Set for October 27

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Breathe: Into the Shadows was renewed for season 2 in October 2021

Highlights
  • Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2 releases November 9
  • Season 2 comprises 8 episodes
  • Aspirants fame Naveen Kasturia joins in a pivotal role

Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2 trailer is coming very soon. Amazon Prime Video announced Wednesday that the trailer for the Abhishek Bachchan-led psychological crime thriller's sophomore run will be out tomorrow, ahead of its premiere on November 9. Mayank Sharma returns to direct the second season from a script written by a team of five (including himself), promising “edge-of-the-seat thriller elements and ample drama, suspense, and desperate emotions.” The 8-episode series is helmed by Vikram Malhotra, founder and CEO, Abundantia Entertainment — regarded for films such as Gangs of Wasseypur and Kahaani.

Prime Video dropped character posters for Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2, with a quote: “the shadows can't be kept in the dark for too long,” hinting at big revelations in the upcoming chapter. Last week, the studio dropped a teaser, giving a gist of Dr. Avinash Sabharwal's (Bachchan) next undertaking, which involves killing six more targets. Breathe: Into the Shadows season 1 ended with Avinash getting locked up in a psychiatric facility, after being revealed to be suffering from split personality disorder. As it turned out, he himself was responsible for his daughter's kidnapping, under the villainous alter ego ‘J,' sending Inspector Kabir Sawant (Amit Sadh) on a wild goose chase, while the answer was right before him.

Avinash's wife Abha Sabharwal (Nithya Menen), however, was spared despite being an accomplice to the four murders. Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2 will focus on Avinash's downward spiral, as he struggles to come to terms with his merging dual identity. The teaser offers glimpses at some of the murder methods, which includes burying someone alive via a bulldozer, drowning in fermenting wine, and leaving a gagged individual on the rail tracks.

Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2 sees Saiyami Kher (Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai) and Ivana Kaur (Made in Heaven) reprise their roles as Shirley and Avinash's daughter Siya, respectively. Meanwhile, Aspirants fame Naveen Kasturia is said to be joining in a pivotal role.

Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2 releases November 9, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2

Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2

  • Release Date 9 November 2022
  • Genre Drama, Mystery, Thriller
  • Cast
    Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, Naveen Kasturia
  • Director
    Mayank Sharma
  • Producer
    Vikram Malhotra
  • Production
    Abundantia Entertainment
  • Certificate 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: breathe into the shadows season 2, breathe into the shadows season 2 trailer, breathe into the shadows season 2 trailer release date, breathe into the shadows season 2 release date, breathe into the shadows season 2 cast, abhishek bachchan, amazon prime video, bollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Realme 10 Series Confirmed to Launch in November, Design Teased: Details

Related Stories

Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 Trailer Release Date Set for October 27
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Amazfit GTR 4 Review: A Feature-Packed Smartwatch That Offers Good Value
  3. Netflix, Neeraj Pandey Unveil New Crime Series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
  4. Nothing Ear Stick Launched in India, to Go on Sale From November 4: Details
  5. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
  6. Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Realme 10 Pro+ Tipped to Have Curved AMOLED Displays
  7. Google's Latest Search Easter Egg Lights Up Your Browser Ahead of Diwali
  8. JioBook With 11.6-Inch HD Display Launched In India: Details
  9. Redmi Note 12 Series Launch Date Set for October 27, Specifications Teased
  10. Funtouch OS 13 Update Announced, Will Roll Out to These Vivo, iQoo Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. New Data Protection Bill to Be Simple and Modern: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  2. Apple Working to Address iPhone14 Pro Supply Constraints: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  3. Government Unveils Satcom Reforms for Faster 5G Deployment; Jio, OneWeb Get License Clearance
  4. Global PC Shipments Fall 15.5 Percent in Q3 2022 Amid Weak Demand: Counterpoint
  5. WhatsApp Said to Be Questioned by IT Ministry for Cause of Tuesday's Outage
  6. Nothing Ear Stick Launched in India, to Go on Sale From November 4: Details
  7. Sony Xperia Ace IV Specifications Leaked; May Feature Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC: Details
  8. Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 Trailer Release Date Set for October 27
  9. Realme 10 Series Confirmed to Launch in November, Design Teased: Details
  10. Funtouch OS 13 Update Based on Android 13 Announced; Will Roll Out to Several Vivo, iQoo Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.