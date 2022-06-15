Technology News
Brahmāstra Trailer Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Gear Up to Take on Dark Forces

The Brahmāstra trailer is a visually-appealing affair, rooted in Indian mythology.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 15 June 2022 13:06 IST
Brahmāstra Trailer Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Gear Up to Take on Dark Forces

Photo Credit: Dharma Productions/Star Studios

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmāstra trailer

Highlights
  • Brahmastra release date is set for September 9
  • The first Brahmastra movie will release in five languages
  • Brahmastra marks Kapoor’s third collaboration with Mukerji

Brahmāstra trailer is out. On Wednesday, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Disney-owned Star Studios shared a nearly three-minute-long trailer for the upcoming Hindi-language fantasy adventure feature film to pique the curiosity of fans. The Brahmāstra – Part One: Shiva trailer begins with Amitabh Bachchan's ominous voiceover about the titular weapon, which is capable of controlling the forces of nature. We are then introduced to Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor), a carefree young man who can't be burnt because he shares a unique connection with Fire.

As the Brahmāstra trailer progresses, it becomes clear that he is the ‘Agni astra', essentially making him the universe's only hope in its battle against certain evil forces. We also get glimpses of him romancing Isha (Alia Bhatt). The Brahmāstra trailer ends with a series of stunning action sequences, indicating that this might prove to be a gamechanger for Indian cinema if the execution is up to the mark.

Headlined by Kapoor and Bhatt, the Brahmāstra cast also includes Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Bachchan plays a spiritual mentor named Guru while Roy plays Junoon, an evil sorceress. Nagarjuna is said to play an "intense" character who changes the course of the narrative with his actions. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone reportedly have cameos in the movie.

Ayan Mukerji directs Brahmāstra off his own screenplay. Brahmāstra – Part One: Shiva is produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. Brahmāstra is expected to be the first chapter in a trilogy.

Mukerji said in a prepared statement: “Marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe, ‘The Astraverse', I believe Brahmāstra is the kind of film that the country would feel really proud of. It touches on our roots; celebrates our rich culture and it takes us forward with our technology. The film is proudly Indian and Imaginative and bringing together some of Pan-India's most renowned names was a dream come true.”

For Mukerji, Brahmāstra marks his third collaboration with Kapoor and the first one with Bhatt. He previously directed the Sanju actor in the coming-of-age comedies Wake Up Sid, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Brahmāstra – Part One: Shiva releases September 9 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. SS Rajamouli (RRR) "presents" the dubbed versions.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Brahmāstra

Brahmāstra

  • Release Date 9 September 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Fantasy, Superhero
  • Cast
    Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy
  • Director
    Ayan Mukerji
  • Music Pritam
  • Producer
    Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta
  • Production
    Dharma Productions
  • Certificate U/A
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Brahmastra, Brahmastra trailer, Brahmastra release date, Brahmastra cast, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bollywood, Dharma Productions, Ayan Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Star Studios, Prime Focus, Starlight Pictures, Disney Star, Disney
Brahmāstra Trailer Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Gear Up to Take on Dark Forces
Gadgets 360 is available in
