Technology News
loading

The Boys Season 3 Will Crossover With Spin-off Series the Boys Presents: Varsity

The Boys season 3 will “hand off” to The Boys Presents: Varsity in some way or the other.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 11 July 2022 16:29 IST
The Boys Season 3 Will Crossover With Spin-off Series the Boys Presents: Varsity

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The recently-concluded The Boys season 3 was an action-packed affair

Highlights
  • The Boys Presents: Varsity is under production
  • The spin-off will also be connected to The Boys season 4
  • The Boys season 4 is being written, Kripke revealed

The Boys season 3 will have crossover with its upcoming spin-off series The Boys Presents: Varsity, which is currently in production, showrunner Eric Kripke has confirmed. In a new interview, he said that some of the stories featured on the recently-concluded third season of The Boys will “hand-off” to Varsity in some way or the other. Kripke further hinted that several “familiar faces” from the superhero series might appear on Varsity if the need arises. He, however, didn't mention any specific names nor did the writer comment on any specific plot details.

Kripke told Deadline: “There's definitely crossover, and we're doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity," Kripke

"Like there's a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there's certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to season 3 of The Boys

Kripke further added that Varsity will also lay the groundwork for The Boys season 4, which is currently in the scripting stage.

“There's Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into season 4 of the show,” he said.

Varsity, a college-set series, is touted to be a story about the “lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.”

Varsity, the second spin-off to The Boys after The Boys Presents: Diabolical, does not yet have a release date or a window but is expected to land sometime in 2023.

The Boys season 4, on the other hand, is being written. The fourth season and the recently-concluded third one will be connected to Varsity in some way of the other.

All three seasons of The Boys are out available on Amazon Prime Video.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
The Boys Season 3 Watch on Prime Video

The Boys Season 3

  • Release Date 3 June 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Duration 1h 2min
  • Cast
    Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie Usher, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Kapon, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Elisabeth Shue, Colby Minifie, Aya Cash
  • Director
    Philip Sgriccia, Stefan Schwartz, Frederick E.O. Toye, Sarah Boyd, Steve Boyum, Liz Friedlander, Alex Graves, Batan Silva
  • Music Christopher Lennertz
  • Producer
    Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Dan Trachtenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Craig Rosenberg, Philip Sgriccia, Phil Sgriccia, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Hartley Gorenstein, Gabriel Garcia, Nick Barrucci
  • Production
    Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios, Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, Original Film, Kickstart Entertainment, KFL Nightsky Productions
  • Certificate 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Boys, Amazon Prime Video, The Boys season 3, Eric Kripke, Hollywood
Ethereum Name Service Sees Retail Interest Hikes as Buyers Shell Out Hundreds of Dollars

Related Stories

The Boys Season 3 Will Crossover With Spin-off Series the Boys Presents: Varsity
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Once Again Tipped to Ship Without Charger
  2. Google Pixel Buds Pro India Date Revealed as July 28: All Details
  3. Rugged Apple Watch Name Tipped, May Cost as Much as iPhone 13 Pro: Report
  4. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Tipped for September 13, Cases Leaked
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  6. OnePlus Launches New 50-Inch 4K Smart Android TV in India: All Details
  7. OnePlus 10T Said to Sport Up to 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage
  8. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Camera Details, Samples Officially Teased, Renders Leaked
  10. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor X40i Launch Set for July 13, Leaked Promo Video Tips Rear Camera Design, Hole-Punch Display
  2. Veetla Vishesham OTT Release Date: RJ Balaji’s Remake of Badhaai Ho to Release July 15 on Zee5
  3. WhatsApp Reactions Now Let You Use Any Emoji, Feature Rolling Out Globally
  4. Unocoin Brings Telegram-Backed Toncoin for Purchase, Exchange in India
  5. Earth's Formation Explained With the Help of New Theory Using Laboratory Experiments, Computer Simulations
  6. Twitter Shares Slide About 6 Percent as Elon Musk’s Suspended Deal Reaches Legal Tussle 
  7. Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 With 100 Speed Levels, Voice Assistant Support Launched in India: All Details
  8. Byju’s Struggles to Close $800 Million Funding Round, as Global Technology Rout Affects Valuations
  9. Red Magic 7S, Red Magic 7S Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Under-Display Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. LG Energy Solution Said to Supply Batteries For Mahindra’s First Electric SUV  
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.