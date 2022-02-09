Technology News
loading

The Book of Boba Fett Post-Credits Scene Explained

Here’s what happens to this popular character from The Book of Boba Fett.

By David Delima | Updated: 9 February 2022 17:24 IST
The Book of Boba Fett Post-Credits Scene Explained

Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) faces off against Cad Bane (Corey Burton) in The Book of Boba Fett

Highlights
  • Post-credits scene shows a popular character is still alive
  • It is unknown whether the show will be renewed for a second season
  • Cobb Vanth was previously presumed dead in The Book of Boba Fett

The Book of Boba Fett season finale is now available on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, and fans around the world may have just finished watching the action-packed episode — perhaps the most lively one in the first season. In the final episode of the first (and hopefully only) season, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and his newfound allies fought against the Pyke Syndicate to stop them from taking over the Tatooine city of Mos Espa. The post-credits scene brings a pleasant surprise for fans who saw the apparent, unexpected demise of a popular character earlier in the season.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Book of Boba Fett

In the season finale of The Book of Boba Fett, fan-favourite Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) was nowhere to be found in the battle against the Pykes that takes place. That made sense. In the penultimate episode that aired last week, the Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) sought out Vanth, the Mos Pelgo Freetown Marshal, to ask for help against the Pyke Syndicate. Soon after, Vanth faced off against Cad Bane (Corey Burton), who featured in The Clone Wars. Bane was able to get a jump on Vanth in a gunslinger's duel, after the latter's deputy distracted him. While Vanth was previously believed to have been killed, the post-credits scene on The Book of Boba Fett season finale suggests otherwise.

The Book of Boba Fett Review: Star Wars (Series) Better Off Without Boba Fett

At the end of the season finale episode that aired Wednesday, viewers see the celebration scenes after the battle for Mos Espa, with Boba Fett's arm apparently injured during the fighting. While he has been using his Bacta tank to heal himself throughout the season, Fett reveals that he cannot do so as it is already in use by someone else. After the pictorial credits roll, the post-credits scene shows Cobb Vanth in the Bacta tank, suggesting that the citizens of Freetown may yet have hope that their Marshal could make a return.

From the post credits scene, it appears that Fett has tasked the Mod Artist (Stephen “Thundercat” Bruner) cybernetically enhance Vanth so he can survive. Just as Fett did in the flashback scene earlier this season when he rescued master assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) by taking her to the Mod Artist. While the post-credits scene leaves many questions unanswered, including Vanth's future in the series, it suggests that his character may have a bigger role to play in The Mandalorian season 3. Or maybe elsewhere in the ever-expanding Star Wars (TV) cinematic universe.

All the episodes of The Book of Boba Fett season 1 are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. No word on a season 2 announcement yet.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
The Book of Boba Fett Watch on Disney+ Hotstar
Read Review

The Book of Boba Fett

  • Release Date 29 December 2021
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
  • Duration 4h 29min
  • Cast
    Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen, Pedro Pascal
  • Director Robert Rodriguez, Steph Green, Kevin Tancharoen, Bryce Dallas Howard, Dave Filoni
  • Music Joseph Shirley, Ludwig Göransson
  • Producer Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson
  • Production Lucasfilm
  • Certificate 7+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Book of Boba Fett, Book of Boba Fett Post Credits Explained, Boba Fett Post Credits Scene, Book of Boba Fett Post Credits Scene, Lucasfilm, Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney Plus, Disney, Star Wars, The Book of Boba Fett, Timothy Olyphant
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Top White House Science Adviser Eric Lander Resigns Over Treatment of Staff
Spanish Retiree Fights Digital Bank Divide, Seeks Human Help

Related Stories

The Book of Boba Fett Post-Credits Scene Explained
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Was Run Over by a Car: Here’s What Happened
  6. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  7. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  10. Logitech POP Keys Keyboard, POP Mouse With Emoji Shortcuts Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.