Blue Beetle: Sharon Stone Said to Be Cast in DC Movie as New Villain Victoria Kord

The Blue Beetle movie is part of the DC Extended Universe.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 30 March 2022 15:51 IST
Photo Credit: Matt Petit / ©A.M.P.A.S.

Sharon Stone at the 2011 Governor's Awards in Hollywood

  • Sharon Stone will play antagonist Victoria Kord in Blue Beetle
  • Blue Beetle is part of the DC Extended Universe
  • Blue Beetle will also star Raoul Max Trujillo of Mayans M.C. fame

Sharon Stone is returning to the DC universe in a new role for the upcoming superhero film Blue Beetle.

Starring Cobra Kai actor Xolo Maridueña in the title role, the movie hails from filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto and writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stone will play the antagonist Victoria Kord, a character especially created for the upcoming film that is part of the DC Extended Universe alongside Aquaman and Wonder Woman.

In the DC universe, the 64-year-old actor previously played a role in the poorly-received 2004 Halle Berry-led film, Catwoman.

Also joining the cast of Blue Beetle is Raoul Max Trujillo of Mayans M.C. fame. He will play Carapax the Indestructible Man in the film. In the comics, the character is Conrad Carapax, an archaeologist whose mind melds with the body of a robot.

Belissa Escobedo, Harvey Guille, and Bruna Marquezine round out the cast of the movie.

Blue Beetle will see Maridueña play teenager Jaime Reyes, who gains superpowers when he encounters alien armour. It marks DC's first film to star a Latino hero, with Warner Bros. planning for an August 18, 2023 release.

Meanwhile, Stone is slated for a role in the upcoming second season of HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, set to premiere on April 21.

